Nicole Kidman's unbelievable new hair transformation will leave you speechless

Nicole Kidman has rocked many hairstyles over the years but her latest might be her most glamorous to date.

The A Family Affair actress unveiled a brand new look for a photoshoot with L'Officiel, and the photos are stunning.

Nicole wore several different ensembles with the standout piece being a dramatic, long, black leather dress which she wore unzipped and daringly low.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Nicole Kidman makes confession about being a naughty teenager

Her long locks were teased into full, waves reminiscent of Bridget Bardot's famous tresses and they were perfectly highlighted with different hues of blonde.

Another look saw Nicole return to her red-headed roots as she posed on a chair in an edgy black coat and sky-high heels.

In the interview with the outlet, she spoke about her new Netflix whodunnit, The Perfect Couple, starring Liev Schrieber, and also her erotic thriller Babygirl which hits theatres in December.

Nicole also opened up about what life is like for her, her husband, Keith Urban, and their two daughters, Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13.

© John Nacion Nicole has sported a number of different hairstyles over the years

Explaining that their busy schedules mean they're rarely at home, Nicole detailed how they managed life on the road.

"I'm willing to travel, which a lot of people are not," she said. "My kids are willing to travel… maybe less so now [that they're older], but they're very interested in the world, too."

Her work has taken them around the world, which is something Nicole's happy about.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Nicole and Keith's daughters have stepped into the limelight

"They say they've got so many stamps on their passport, more than most people that are in their eighties," Nicole continued. "That's because when they were little, they lived in Morocco and then we went to the Algerian Desert, where they were riding camels and in the souks for three and a half months."

She added: "They've lived in France, Australia, England, Scotland, Ireland, Asia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, all over."

© Instagram/Derek Blasberg Sunday joined her mom at Paris Fashion Week

While they've protected their children from the public eye over the years, recently Sunday and Faith have stepped into the limelight.

Sunday was her mom's plus-one at a Balenciaga fashion show in Paris during the summer.

In conversation with Victoria Beckham for Vogue Australia, Nicole gave insight into her decision to allow her daughter to join her.

© Getty Images Nicole shares her daughters with Keith Urban

"She's wanted to go for a long time. That was her foray into it, and that was it."

However, though she recently also had her daughter join her for an Omega party at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Nicole added: "I'm like no, no more," explaining: "It's a push-pull. I don't want to hold her back because I don't want to be coddling her."