Nicole Kidman's choppy new haircut in all leather look gets fans talking – see photos

Nicole Kidman embodied the two Bs for her brand new look – "blonde" and "Balenciaga," and her fans were left completely enthralled.

The actress and producer, 56, took to her social media to debut her new haircut, which saw her trade out her signature strawberry blonde locks for a choppier bob, with more bleached blonde highlights leading to her brown roots.

With her new hair, she was dressed in all black, opting for an oversized leather jacket with a skintight black vest underneath. On her Instagram Stories, she added another snap of herself dressed in black leather bell bottoms, all pieces courtesy of Balenciaga.

Fans reacted with enthusiasm to her new look, leaving comments on her post like: "Wooow Nicole still looks beautiful as always," and: "Simply the most perfect," plus: "You are simply stunning, looking gorgeous," with a fourth also quipping: "Beautiful. I can see @keithurban smiling at you."

Nicole last showed off her familiar dark tresses on the cover of Elle USA, in which she sported a slicked back style while sporting several bold and chic outfits.

© Instagram Nicole debuted her blonde and bright new style

In her interview, the Oscar-winning star spoke candidly about being a mom to her teenage daughters Faith and Sunday with husband Keith Urban, taking on challenging movie and TV roles (like her most recent, Amazon Prime's Expats), and her viral and oft-parodied AMC commercial.

On the latter, Nicole revealed that she had just one more goal left to fulfill for her AMC journey: "My dream will be to be onstage doing it with a drag queen. I've got to be able to do that at some point."

© Instagram The star posed for photos in an all black Balenciaga look

She spoke about why she decided to do the famous and beloved commercial calling for people to return to cinemas after the restrictions on lockdown were lifted, to the point that moviegoers now completely recite her monologue by heart and cheer each time it comes on in an AMC theater.

"It was just the desire to keep cinemas alive," Nicole explained. "I've had the best experiences in cinema. I'd pretend I was going to school; I'd forge a note, and I'd go and sit in a movie theater."

© Instagram The star shared a snap of her glam team and her full outfit as well

"That's a safe haven for me, so the idea of those not existing – that's just not part of the equation in my lifetime." Her impassioned delivery of lines like "heartbreak feels good in a place like this" and "dazzling images on a silver screen" have been not only hilariously (and lovingly) parodied on the internet countless times, but even on live TV, thanks to Saturday Night Live and talk show hosts like Jimmy Kimmel.

The Being the Ricardos star, however, has seen the experience as nothing but positive, relishing in the memeification of the 60-second spot. "If that's what it takes, I'll do whatever it takes," she expressed, alluding to the fact that she is poised to return for another stab at the ad. "We have to have some more ideas for the next one."

