Nicole Kidman stuns with super-short hair transformation The award-winning actress has taken on another exciting role

It's no secret that Nicole Kidman has donned countless new looks in aid of an impressive role, and on Friday it was no different when the star shocked fans with her most recent transformation.

MORE: Nicole Kidman's Oscars makeup artist says this genius tool is a "10-minute at-home face lift"

Taking to her Instagram feed, the Moulin Rouge actress stunned our screens as she posted two idyllic sunset snaps showing off a brand new pixie-cut hairstyle for her part in the new series ROAR, which airs on Friday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Kidman captivates with waist-length platinum blonde hair

Captioning the post, Nicole wrote: "Waiting for you all to come watch #Roar with me next week."

MORE: Nicole Kidman as you've never seen her before

READ: Nicole Kidman is supported by her loyal fans ahead of nerve-wracking career moment

In the photos, the mother-of-four is looking out over an impressive view, wearing long chestnut UGG boots, maroon pants and a long black padded coat.

Nicole's epic transformation

In one of the shots, Nicole is facing away from the camera, showing off the back of her new short hair.

The other image is a stunning close-up of the Big Little Lies star whose piercing blue eyes look as gorgeous as ever.

Fans were excited to weigh in on the epic transformation and speculated about her new 'do. One fan wrote: "Your new haircut," with lots of red love heart and flame emojis. A second penned: "Cool hair."

Nicole at the Oscars 2022 with long wisps framing her face

As to whether the chop was on Nicole's natural iconic locks or simply a wig, one fan had the mystery solved as they cleverly replied to another fan asking, "having you cut your hair?" And wrote: "I don't think so, in the series Roar she has her hair cut but not at the Grammys."

While Nicole didn't actually appear at this year's Grammys, she did rock her iconic long auburn hair at the Oscars last month and had wisps of her long locks pulled out of a loose bun.

Last year, Nicole teased a snap of her wearing the short wig "on set" on her Instagram, but it was unclear what project the new look was for.

One thing is for certain, and that is whether Nicole's hair is in a pixie crop or cascading down in curls she always looks incredible!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.