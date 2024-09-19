January Jones has never been afraid to experiment with her style – especially when it comes to her hair.

The 46-year-old is known for her blonde bob, but it appears a change was in order, as she has switched up her signature look.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: January Jones rocks signature blonde bob in tiny white bikini

Taking to her Instagram Story, January showed off her latest hairstyle in a stunning photo that saw her posing on a patterned chair while wearing a bright red cardigan, tiny gray hotpants, and thick socks boasting a red stripe.

The Mad Men alum's hair – which she wore up in a messy bun – is now a darker, honey-blonde hue and has long, curtain bangs that frame her face.

January recently teased her hair transformation when she shared a very rare photo of her son, Xander, to celebrate his 13th birthday.

The pair posed on the deck of a beach house, with Xander's face covered with a basketball emoji, and his mom beaming beside him with her new bangs on display.

© Instagram January's dark locks and bangs looked gorgeous

Her latest look comes after she celebrated her 46th birthday in January by treating herself to a fresh cut and color, opting for a platinum blonde bob.

January turned to her trusted celebrity hairstylist, Bridget Brager, who has reinvented her look many times, and showed off the results on Instagram.

© Instagram January teased her new look on her son's birthday

"@bridgetbragerhairalways knows what I need for my bday, a fresh cut to make me feel cute [love] u," she wrote."

January has often talked about her love for changing up her hairstyles, which began when she was just a child.

© Instagram January sported a platinum blonde bob earlier this year

In 2016, she revealed she liked having a bowl-style haircut when she was younger. She told Marie Claire: "When I was younger, my hair was white, and I liked wearing it short—boy cuts and the bowl cut with the wedge.

"One of my favorites I called The Spike; it was really short, and I would spike up the slightly longer hairs on top with Dep gel.

© Instagram January has experimented with different hairstyles since she was a child

"I remember going to school with The Spike, and three weeks later, my fourth-grade teacher, Miss Palmer, copied me. Then I had to change my hairstyle. I was over it."

January continued: "People were just more experimental with their hair when I was growing up. I was influenced by Madonna, Blondie, and the punks, but I never had a mohawk.

© Instagram January recently had very short hair

"One time, my mom permed my bangs so I wouldn't have to curl them every morning – that turned out really bad. The second half of junior high, I grew out my hair and kept it straight and long until I moved to New York at 18."

As she grew up, January found changing her hair helped transform her into her on-screen characters.

© Getty January's signature blonde bob

She previously told HELLO!: "I always try to collaborate with the hairstylist about what my character would have and try very hard not to let vanity stop me from a realistic interpretation."

She added: "Hair, along with make-up and costumes, is a really exciting way of forming a visual idea of a character. It can also really help you feel like a different person."