January Jones displays unexpected new look after undergoing stunning transformation
January Jones attends the 2021 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center© Getty Images

The Mad Men alum has ditched her signature style

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
40 minutes ago
January Jones has never been afraid to experiment with her style – especially when it comes to her hair.

The 46-year-old is known for her blonde bob, but it appears a change was in order, as she has switched up her signature look.

Taking to her Instagram Story, January showed off her latest hairstyle in a stunning photo that saw her posing on a patterned chair while wearing a bright red cardigan, tiny gray hotpants, and thick socks boasting a red stripe.

The Mad Men alum's hair – which she wore up in a messy bun – is now a darker, honey-blonde hue and has long, curtain bangs that frame her face.

January recently teased her hair transformation when she shared a very rare photo of her son, Xander, to celebrate his 13th birthday.

The pair posed on the deck of a beach house, with Xander's face covered with a basketball emoji, and his mom beaming beside him with her new bangs on display.

january jones new darker blonde hair and bangs© Instagram
January's dark locks and bangs looked gorgeous

Her latest look comes after she celebrated her 46th birthday in January by treating herself to a fresh cut and color, opting for a platinum blonde bob.

January turned to her trusted celebrity hairstylist, Bridget Brager, who has reinvented her look many times, and showed off the results on Instagram. 

January Jones stands side by side with her son Xander on his 13th birthday, shared on Instagram© Instagram
January teased her new look on her son's birthday

"@bridgetbragerhairalways knows what I need for my bday, a fresh cut to make me feel cute [love] u," she wrote."

January has often talked about her love for changing up her hairstyles, which began when she was just a child. 

january jones platinum blonde hair© Instagram
January sported a platinum blonde bob earlier this year

In 2016, she revealed she liked having a bowl-style haircut when she was younger. She told Marie Claire: "When I was younger, my hair was white, and I liked wearing it short—boy cuts and the bowl cut with the wedge.

"One of my favorites I called The Spike; it was really short, and I would spike up the slightly longer hairs on top with Dep gel. 

January Jones has a mullet and platinum blonde hair in this throwback© Instagram
January has experimented with different hairstyles since she was a child

"I remember going to school with The Spike, and three weeks later, my fourth-grade teacher, Miss Palmer, copied me. Then I had to change my hairstyle. I was over it."

January continued: "People were just more experimental with their hair when I was growing up. I was influenced by Madonna, Blondie, and the punks, but I never had a mohawk. 

january jones smiling in garden wearing black bikini© Instagram
January recently had very short hair

"One time, my mom permed my bangs so I wouldn't have to curl them every morning – that turned out really bad. The second half of junior high, I grew out my hair and kept it straight and long until I moved to New York at 18." 

As she grew up, January found changing her hair helped transform her into her on-screen characters. 

january jones smiling in green polka dot dress on red carpet© Getty
January's signature blonde bob

She previously told HELLO!: "I always try to collaborate with the hairstylist about what my character would have and try very hard not to let vanity stop me from a realistic interpretation."

She added: "Hair, along with make-up and costumes, is a really exciting way of forming a visual idea of a character. It can also really help you feel like a different person." 

