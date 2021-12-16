Louise Minchin undergoes major transformation following I'm A Celebrity exit: PHOTO The BBC Breakfast star has a glam new look

It has been one week since Louise Minchin exited I'm A Celebrity 2021 - and she’s ready to back to her glamorous self!

MORE: I'm a Celebrity: 18 stars who dramatically quit the show

The former BBC Breakfast host has taken to Twitter to share a snapshot taken after a visit to the hair salon, showcasing a brand new cut, styled into soft waves. "Castle locks gone…," she captioned the image.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Minchin surprised by husband on BBC Breakfast

Louise, 53, was the fifth star to be eliminated from I'm A Celeb, which was eventually won by Emmerdale actor Danny Miller.

READ: Discover the luxury hotel the I'm a Celeb stars stay at after elimination

MORE: I'm a Celeb's Danny Miller reveals he was forced to go on the show

She is now making the most of precious family time with her husband David and their two daughters, Mia and Scarlett, who are 19 and 16 respectively.

Louise showed off her new style on social media

Louise previously explained on the show that she fell in love with her partner when she was only 13 years old, but would only begin a romantic relationship years later. "I used to go to a particular beach in Cornwall at a particular time of the year," she told her fellow campmates.

READ: I'm a Celeb's Louise Minchin shares romantic story of how she met her husband

MORE: David Ginola's model daughter Carla's engagement ring inspired by his ex-wife?

"There was this guy on the beach that I was obsessed with. He was much older than me. Five years older than me, but I didn't know that at the time."

Louise and David have been married since 1998

She continued: "Forward wind many years later. There's a girl called Ali, she's got two older brothers… Forward a few more years, I'm 28 at this stage. Ali and I are having a conversation we'd never had before about going on holiday to the beach, and I was like, 'Oh, that's the beach I used to go to.' Then I'm like, 'Did one of your brothers used to wear a Kinks T-shirt?' She was like, 'How do you know that?'…"

READ: I'm a Celeb star Naughty Boy's sweet relationship with Emeli Sandé revealed

MORE: Louise Minchin's home with daughters Mia and Scarlett looks so different - before and after

Louise explained that she was in a serious relationship at the time before describing the first time she properly met her husband.

The star is a proud mum to two daughters

She said: "So I see him at Ali's next party and I bounce up to him and say, 'It's so funny, I must tell you, I used to be in love with you when I was 13,' and before I walk off, he says, deadpan: 'When you chuck your boyfriend, give me a call.'"

She added: "So I did, I chucked my boyfriend. Less than a year later we got married."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.