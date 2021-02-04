BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty faces 'lockdown' hair dilemma - and fans have their say The BBC journalist loves a pixie cut

Just like the rest of us in the UK, Naga Munchetty has joked that she is in need of a haircut amid the ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, the BBC Breakfast star shared a selfie following her daily run where she touched upon the state of her growing hair.

"The weather for running is certainly improving. The need for a haircut is certainly apparent. Happy Wednesday X," she wrote in the caption.

Some of her fans were able to relate, while others suggested keeping the longer hair. "Nah, don’t cut it for a while longer, see it how it goes - looks good," remarked one follower. Another said: "Glad you enjoyed your run, your hair looks wicked!"

A third person sympathised, saying: "My hair needs a cut too but I use clippers with no guard and it's a little too cold to go that short." Another post read: "Yep feel your pain too!!"

Last year, Naga and her co-host Charlie Stayt discussed the rise in at-home haircuts once hair salons and barbers were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking matters into her own hands, the 45-year-old revealed: "I couldn't take it anymore, I actually cut all my hair. Many of my make-up friends and hairdressing friends have said, 'What on earth are you doing?' but I couldn't take it."

"It's been done and I think I did OK," she added, as she showed off the haircut for the cameras. "It's neat, there are no chunks out of it – I think it's OK, a bit messy maybe."

She has previously shown the results of her DIY haircut, sharing a number of snaps on Instagram. "I couldn't stop myself," Naga said back in May. "I was only meant to trim the sides! Couldn't bear the curly bits misbehaving anymore. Ho hum."

