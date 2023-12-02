Naga Munchetty is the ultimate Bond girl in plunging gown with daring thigh split

Naga Munchetty seriously upped the ante in a daring sleeveless dress as she attended the glitzy An Audience With Kylie event at The Royal Albert Hall on Friday.

The BBC Breakfast star looked better than ever in the sleeveless blazer dress, which featured a flattering wrap silhouette and a daring thigh-high split.

© Getty Naga teamed the halterneck dress with a pair of glittering gold shoes

The journalist rounded off the glam look with a pair of glittering gold heels, letting the dress command the spotlight with minimal accessories. As for her makeup, Naga opted for a smoke

© BBC Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt on BBC Breakfast

Naga, 48, was amongst the star-studded guestlist that attended the An Audience With Kylie event in London. The special event saw fans and VIP guests come together to watch Kylie Minogue perform a selection of her greatest hits and new music, along with answering audience questions.

© Getty Carol looked gorgeous in the lime green midi dress

Also gracing the red carpet was Carol Vorderman, who looked stunning in a figure-hugging lime green dress adorned with embellishments, while Amanda Holden looked as glamorous as ever in a skintight glittering catsuit.

Other guests in attendance included Alison Hammond, Lenny Henry, Abbey Clancy and Bridgerton's Jonathon Bailey.

Naga just recently landed a new role away from her Thursday to Saturday morning role on BBC Breakfast, as the star is set to guest present an upcoming episode of Have I Got News For You.

© Hat Trick Productions Naga Munchetty on Have I Got News For You

It's not the first time that Naga has guest-hosted the BBC quiz show. The 48-year-old first appeared on the programme back in June, alongside panellists Baroness Ruth Davidson and comedian Hugh Dennis.

The BBC star will be joined by Richard Osman and comedian Maisie Adam as panellists on the upcoming episode.