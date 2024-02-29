Kelly Clarkson continues to experiment with her appearance - and fans love her latest hair transformation

Kelly Clarkson is having the best time trying out new looks when it comes to her style, and she's rocking them all!

Each week, The Kelly Clarkson Show star is stepping out in a series of head-turning ensembles, with the help of her trusty stylist, Micaela Erlanger, and this week, it was not only her outfits that got fans talking, but her hair too.

The award-winning singer has been growing her blonde hair and it's reached the perfect length for a chic high ponytail.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Inside Kelly Clarkson's family life

On Wednesday's show, Kelly rocked an effortlessly chic pony, scraped back and styled in loose waves, with her blunt bangs framing her face beautifully.

The hair complemented her outfit choice too, with the American Idol alum opting for a long green checked shirt dress.

Kelly Clarkson wowed with a high ponytail on Wednesday's The Kelly Clarkson Show

Comments directed towards Kelly's hair included: "I love your hairstyle Kelly," and "You look wonderful, love the hair!" Kelly is in great hands in New York City, with not only a fabulous new studio in the heart of Manhattan - Studio 6A in the iconic 30 Rockefeller Plaza headquarters - but she's also got a glam squad many would envy.

During a recent chat with HELLO!, her go-to stylist, Micaela, said of her style transformation: "It's a new look, it's a new year, and it's a really exciting place to be. I'm really grateful that she trusts me and hat she trusts my eye and we're experimenting and playing a bit more."

Kelly's blunt bangs frame her face beautifully

Kelly has even been seen wearing items of clothing that she wouldn't usually have wanted to dress herself in, including jeans.

She had only recently admitted to struggling to find the right pair of the wardrobe staple during a January episode of her show, when talking to twins Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush Hager.

© NBC Kelly Clarkson is having fun experimenting with her style

Now, thanks to the help of Micaela, she's been spotted out and about in jeans on a number of occasions, even wearing them on her show.

As well as her style, Kelly's overall body transformation has also caught the attention of her fans, and she's putting it down to an increase in exercise, in particular walking, since moving to the Big Apple.

© NBC The award-winning singer has a fabulous sense of style

The steps she walks in the walkable city gives her "quite the workout," but Kelly says she hasn't lost weight for appearance sake, but for her health.

"I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor," she recently told People magazine. "A couple years I didn’t."

This means not only adding more exercise to her regime but focusing on a healthy diet too. "I eat a healthy mix," said the star. "90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat. Sorry, vegetarians in the world!"

© Getty Images Kelly rocking another stylish look on the red carpet at the Grammys

On her children - River Rose and Remington Alexander - settling into city life, Kelly spoke with Audacy backstage at its 10th annual We Can Survive at the beginning of October.

"My son walked out of his school and was like, 'This is the right school for me. The other one didn’t fit like this one,'" she said of Remy embracing his new school. With the relocation, family remains at the forefront of her decisions.

© Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC Kelly is a doting mom

Situated close to the iconic 30 Rockefeller Plaza, her show's new location, Kelly, 41, emphasized to USA Today: "At this point, I'm 40 years old. Mama rented something nice!"

She added: "I was like, 'I’m not living here unless it’s right by the park and really nice for the kids,'" she added, emphasizing the significance of a comfortable life for her children.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.