Harper Beckham follows in mum Victoria's footsteps with high-fashion accessory

Harper Beckham exuded casual chic as she stepped out in Paris on Wednesday with her mother Victoria.

© Getty Images Harper donned an oversized Goyard tote bag

The youngest child of the football legend and former Spice Girl lugged the newest It-Girl accessory: Goyard's Saint Luis PM Tote Bag. The oversized tote features two leather black handles and the classic Goyardine monogram print on the outside. The bag is completely reversible, with the inside made from a linen and cotton blend.

Despite Victoria previously revealing that her Hermès handbag collection is off limits to her daughter, it seems Harper has clearly garnered a taste for investing in her own designer accessories, with the Goyard tote carrying a four-figure price tag. The £1,850 accessory is also super exclusive, being only available to purchase in-store and not online.

Despite the eye-watering price tag, the 13-year-old fashioned the accessory around a casual, capsule outfit. Harper donned a brown leather jacket, light-wash denim jeans, a chunky white scarf, and a pair of white trainers.

The fashion designer opted for a more sophisticated aesthetic as she paired a dark grey, high-neck collared trench coat with a burgundy leather shoulder bag and oversized sunglasses.

© Getty Images The fashion designer opted for a chic trench coat

The pair's appearance in the French capital comes as no surprise, given Victoria's eponymous label's strong presence in the heart of luxury fashion. Recently the designer unveiled her Spring/Summer 25 collection in the city, with the runway show set in the Orangerie of the Chateau de Bagatelle, a stunning Neoclassic château.

Despite their differing takes on Parisian chic, the mother-daughter duo frequently steps out in coordinated outfits at glamourous events.

The only daughter in the Beckham clan recently matched outfits with her fashion mogul mother for Harper's Bazaar's 2024 Women of the Year awards. Harper oozed elegance in a dove grey-toned silky cutout dress paired with white peep-toe heels. Her blonde locks were fashioned into an effortless, sleek straight style and the look was accessorised with dainty gold jewellery.

© Instagram The mother-daughter duo twinned in silk

The rising style icon presented the Entrepreneur of the Year award to her mother, who similarly opted for a pearl-toned, silky suit ensemble. Posh Spice's hair was also kept straight as she donned a sophisticated ponytail.

And it's not only the fashion industry that the stylish teenager is making waves in. Ahead of the big night, she took over her mother's Instagram stories to demonstrate how to apply a dusty rose lip liner and gloss.

Victoria captioned the story: "#HarperSeven getting ready for the @bazaaruk Women of the Year Awards! Kisses @victoriabeckhambeauty xx."