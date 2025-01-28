Emily Andre issues 'important' health warning

Peter Andre's wife, Dr. Emily, is a proud mother to their three children, Amelia, 10, Theo, eight and baby Arabella, as well as stepmum to Peter's children Junior, 19, and Princess, 17, whom he shares with ex Katie Price.

While she is busy parenting their ever-expanding brood, Emily still makes time for her career in medicine, and it was the health arena that held her attention on Monday when she took to Instagram to share an important message.

In a clip that sees the NHS doctor stroll through the woods, wrapped up warm against the winter chill, Emily highlights the importance of women booking in for their cervical smear test. Watch her plea below...

WATCH: Emily Andre sends fans health advice

"Please, please go for your screening," Emily begins. "Don't put it off. It's not embarrassing, it's very straightforward and it could save your life. That's not an exaggeration or a joke."

Emily reaffirmed her message in the caption, adding: "January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers, yet too many people delay or avoid getting screened. A simple test could save your life.

"Regular screenings help detect changes early, giving you the best chance of prevention and treatment," she continues. "Let's break the stigma, have open conversations, and encourage our loved ones to prioritise their health."

She signed off by writing: "Your health matters. Early detection saves lives!"

To further ensure her followers saw the message, Emily posted her advice on her Instagram Story, writing: "Such an important topic, please if you take anything away from this post, make sure you are attending your screenings."

© Getty Emily MacDonagh and Peter Andre are parents to three daughters

As a mother to two young girls and stepmother to teenager Princess, raising awareness of cervical cancer is likely of huge importance to Emily.

At 35, Emily will be attending cervical screenings every three years until she is 49, when screenings take place every five years, as the risk is lower.

© Hannah Young/Shutterstock Emily and Princess Andre are close

Women will be invited for their first screen six months before their 25th birthday, so Princess is still a way off, while Amelia and Arabella have many years until they need to be tested. With such a vigilant mother, we have no doubt the youngsters will stay on top of their health.