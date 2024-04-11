Travis Kelce's big transformation teased amid his new confession about Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce is getting game day ready, although it's not the kind of game that you'd think. Instead of the field, the athlete is reportedly gearing up for a new kind of world stage.

The 34-year-old has reportedly been tapped to film a new edition of Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, which has apparently begun production in California.

As a result, the star is already sharpening up his look, with his longtime barber Patrick Regan taking to his Instagram Stories earlier this week to share a sneak peek at his latest cut.

"Showtime ready," he captioned his photo of the NFL tight end, a possible reference to his new hosting gig, showcasing his new buzzcut that retained some of his signature style in the front, and slightly trimmed down his facial hair.

It looks like Travis is going to be taking on a more polished 'do for his turn as a game show host, his first major move outside of the football stadiums he's made his name in.

The Kansas City Chiefs player also opened up on the latest edition of his podcast New Heights with brother Jason Kelce about his ongoing romance with Taylor Swift and why he still wasn't quite sure how it even happened in the first place.

© Instagram Travis' barber Patrick Regan shared a glimpse of his new haircut

The brothers spoke with their guest Lil Dicky about their hordes of new fans, all the Swifties who'd joined their crusade, and while Jason admitted not much had changed for him since, Travis gushed that he was "having a blast in life."

"Just flying high, enjoying it all," he continued. "Bringing new lives to the football world and opening up the football world up to new things."

Lil Dicky was full of praise for their relationship, comparing it to "classic" high school romances, saying: "I think there’s just something that makes everyone feel like the world is like high school.

"Your most popular pop star beloved musician somehow met your most popular beloved athlete and they actually fell in love and it's just real. Anyone who hates on it is a bitter loser."

He continued: "But I think a lot of people who would maybe expect to hate on it actually love it and they acknowledge they love it because there’s something so American about it. There's something just classic about it."

A grateful Travis responded: "I appreciate it, man! I don't know how I did it because she wasn't into sports, so I don't know how the f--- I did it."

© Getty Images The NFL star is the reported newest host of "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?"

The comedian then started to recount their entire love story before Travis interjected with: "No, I know exactly how I did it," and laughed it off.

Travis and Taylor first became a "thing" back in September, when Taylor attended one of his games at Arrowhead Stadium for the first time, not long after he'd expressed interest in her and they eventually exchanged numbers privately.

© Getty Images "I don't know how I did it because she wasn't into sports, so I don't know how the f--- I did it."

Soon enough, their romance quickly blossomed, culminating in the NFL star frequently appearing at The Eras Tour to support her, and Taylor attending the Super Bowl (where the Chiefs emerged victorious once again) to cheer him on.

