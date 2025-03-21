Lindsay Lohan looks almost unrecognizable after 'almond milk' hair transformation

Lindsay Lohan had fans doing a double-take when she showed off a brand-new look on Friday.

The Freakier Friday star looked almost unrecognizable after ditching her signature red locks in favor of a soft blonde hue she dubbed, "almond milk".

Taking to Instagram, Lindsay showed off her glamorous new look with a stunning selfie that highlighted her old Hollywood waves.

Her porcelain skin complemented her lighter locks, which she made pop more with a dark red lip and soft smokey eye makeup.

Captioning the gorgeous photo, Lindsay wrote: "Glam O' [clock]. Almond milk hair."

Her followers were blown away by her beauty, with one commenting: "J'adore. The Greatest Comeback Of All Time. Congratulations Mother."

© Instagram Lindsay looked gorgeous with her 'almond milk' hair transformation

A second said: "I love this color on you so much!! Very Princess Aurora." A third added: " WHAAAAAAT. She's an icon, she's the moment."

Lindsay has enjoyed a career resurgence lately and will soon appear in Freakier Friday alongside Jamie Lee Curtis.

© Getty Images Lindsay typically has vibrant red hair

She took a step away from Hollywood when she moved to Dubai in 2014, and now lives there with her husband, Bader Shammas, and their son, Luai.

Lindsay confirmed she had become a first-time mom in July 2023. "Lindsay Lohan and her financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai," her reps confirmed in a statement to People.

"The family is over the moon in love," they added. Luai is an Arabic name, meaning "shield" or "protector."

© Getty Images Lindsay often experiments with varying blonde hues

Lindsay first announced news of her pregnancy with an Instagram post on March 14, 2023, when she posted a photo of a white onesie emblazoned with "Coming soon…" and captioned it: "We are blessed and excited!"

Lindsay and her husband Bader, a financier who has previously worked for Credit Suisse, secretly married in April 2022 at an undisclosed location, though their nuptials weren't confirmed until that summer.

They first announced their engagement in November 2021. "I am the luckiest woman in the world," Lindsay wrote of her now husband in a July 2, 2022, Instagram post, confirming they had tied the knot.

© Instagram Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas married in 2022

"You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," she added. "I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything."

In an interview with Allure ahead of welcoming her first child, the Irish Wish star opened up about life in the bustling Middle Eastern metropolis with her husband.

"Sometimes, I call it The Truman Show, because it's the same thing every day," she said with laughter. "But I love it. I really love structure because I don't think I had that when I was young.

© Instagram Lindsay has not shown her son's face on social media

"Everything was coming so fast, and I had so many things happening. My only structure was filming and being on set," she added.

Since becoming a mom, Lindsay has changed her approach to her career, telling E! News: "I want to do things that my son can see…but I also want to do things that inspire me.

"It's a learning process – I'm having a different go at it. Figuring out what I want to do and how I want to do it," she continued, adding that "everything's changing" in her life.