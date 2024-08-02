Dylan Dreyer looks unrecognizable with long dark brown hair and bangs in throwback photo

Dylan Dreyer has a trademark blond bob which she has sported for decades, and it looks just fabulous on her!

The Today Show star hasn't always had the same hairdo though, as an unearthed childhood photo shows her rocking a very different look.

The NBC favorite looks almost unrecognizable in a fun throwback of herself from decades ago, taken at her First Holy Communication celebrations. Dylan was seen with long dark brown hair, styled in a half-updo. The star's usually straight hair was wavy and she also sported bangs.

The then pre-teen was all smiles as she posed with a cake on her special day, dressed in a red blazer teamed with a white T-shirt and floral skirt.

Dylan had originally posted the picture alongside one of her in the Today Show studios wearing a pair of white Doc Martins, as the NBC show celebrated the nineties.

She wrote: "Me trying to bring back the 90s style vs me trying to have style in the 90s…plus all the rest of the fun on @todayshow and @siriusxm this week!!"

Dylan grew up in New Jersey and went on to gain a bachelor's degree in meteorology from Rutgers University. The star's combined knowledge and bubbly personality quickly earned her a job on TV, and she has been working as a meteorologist, as well as a co-anchor on Today's Third Hour, for over a decade.

Through her work with NBC, she met her now-husband, Brian Fichera, who works as a cameraman for the network. The couple tied the knot in 2012 and four years later, they welcomed their first child, Calvin, now seven. They went on to expand their family with sons Oliver, four, and Rusty, two.

Dylan loves nothing more than being a mom and often shares relatable content on social media from her busy home life with her three young sons.

Her oldest, Calvin, even has a starring role on Today through a popular segment, "Cooking with Cal," where the little boy learns how to make new dishes with his mom at home in the kitchen.

Currently, Dylan and her family are on holiday in Turks and Caicos, and it looks like they are having a wonderful time. They have also been joined by Brian's entire family, including his parents, siblings and nieces and nephews.

The NBC star recently opened up about her summer plans during a chat with HELLO!, and revealed she was looking forward to some time with her family abroad.

She said: "I'm not going to Paris for the Summer Olympics... so I'll actually have a little bit of downtime. I'll be around in case there's a big hurricane or a storm or something I need to go cover... so I'll still kind of be busy, but it's kind of a little bit of downtime with the boys, which I'm super excited about."

On traveling with her young children, Dylan admitted one of the biggest hacks was bringing along grandparents! She said: "If you can enlist someone else in your family... like my mother, and father-in-law will drop everything to travel with us, and it makes it so much more easy to travel with grandparents...

"I'm very lucky to have grandparents who are willing to travel with us and help. I also think, you know, when you're on vacation with your kids, you're not home, you don't have laundry to do, you don't have bills to pay - just embrace the vacation. Stop thinking of all the things you want to do, or you have to do."