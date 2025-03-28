Nicole Kidman shares plans to add to family with Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman is a doting mother and shares two daughters with her husband Keith Urban and two adopted children with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.

While she has a full household and a busy schedule, thanks to her Hollywood career, Nicole isn't against adding to her family and hopes to include another member in the near future.

Nicole has been busy promoting her new Amazon Prime thriller, Holland, and during a recent interview, she admitted she has become obsessed with hairless cats.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Nicole Kidman stars in new Amazon Prime thriller, Holland

The Australian actress is so "gaga" over the particular breed of felines that she wants to add one to the three cats she already has at home.

"I love hairless cats. I just love them," she told People. "I've decided – I mean, we have three cats already – but I'd really like a hairless cat."

When her co-star, Matthew Macfadyen, joked: "They're also called scrotum cats, I've heard. They're quite startling," Nicole replied: "Hairless cats take offense to that!"

Gushing more about her love for the animal, Nicole admitted: "They're very, very yummy. Very nice and, I think, very pretty, but that might just be me.

© Getty Images Nicole wants to add a hairless cat to her family

"I was really going gaga over all the hairless cats. So one might be in my future," she added.

Nicole primarily lives in Nashville with Keith and their two daughters, Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13.

The couple purchased a 12,000-square-foot estate for $3.47 million in 2008. The home has seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms.

© Getty Images Nicole, Keith, and their daughters already have three cats

According to reports, the property has 20 rooms spread across three floors, including a spacious living room, dining room, and kitchen.

There is also a home theater, a swimming pool, tennis courts, and beautiful landscaping surrounding the property.

The family of four also owns several other houses, including homes in Australia, Los Angeles, and New York.

© Getty Images Nicole and her family primarily live in Nashville (pictured here with daughter Sunday)

Nicole has not been publicly photographed with Bella and Connor Cruise since 2007 but has opened up about the relationship she has with her two eldest children.

Shortly after their last public appearance, the Eyes Wide Shut star made the surprising revelation that Bella and Connor do not call her "mom".

"They call me Nicole, which I hate," she explained during an appearance on GMTV.

© Getty Images Nicole has a close bond with her two daughters

Meanwhile, in a separate interview with E! News around the same time, she explained how she would "love" it if the two older kids had decided to live with her instead of their father.

"They live with Tom, which was their choice," she said. "I'd love them to live with us, but what can you do?"

Despite not necessarily liking the decision, she remained steadfast in her positive support. "Everybody has their own path and when they find their path it's such a relief as a parent."

© Getty Images Nicole has not been photographed with Connor and Bella since 2007

It's been reported over the years that Bella and Connor's decision to join the Church of Scientology, which Tom has famously been a part of for many years, caused a strain on their relationship with Nicole.

However, she has always denied this and insisted that Bella and Connor are free to make their own decisions.

She told Who Magazine in 2018: "They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it's my job to love them."