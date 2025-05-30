Crown Princess Victoria debuts hair U-turn with Y2K ponytail

Rarely do we get to see Crown Princess Victoria with her hair loose, with the Swedish royal preferring to stick to her tried and tested practical low bun.

However, she surprised fans this week but making a U-turn with her appearance, showcasing her long brunette hair with her latest hair transformation.

As she met with Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Victoria was a siren in a bold red suit by The Extreme Collection, including the ‘Paris’ blazer, matching buckle trousers and silk blouse by Nili Lotan.

Aside from her stunning attire, Victoria's beauty look captured attention, with her hair parted down the middle and pulled away from her face into a bouncy, blow-dried ponytail.

High ponytails were a staple beauty look for the Y2K era, alongside face-framing strands, spiky buns, zigzag parts and claw clips. For the former, the contrast between the slicked back hair and the flicked out, bouncy ends has proven to stand the test of time, making a resurgence among stars such as Bella Hadid and Ariana Grande, with Victoria becoming the latest fan of the youthful style.

She also sported the same bouncy ponytail last week for a meeting with the Swedish government. Victoria teamed her new go-to hairstyle with blue drop earrings that matched her navy midi dress and pointed-toe heels.

Crown Princess Victoria's staple look

© Getty Images The Swedish royal rarely deviates from her go-to beauty look

Like Princess Anne, who has stuck to her no-fuss chignon for decades, Crown Princess Victoria has proven to be most comfortable with her hair swept into a bun for both casual and formal occasions.

She even iconically stuck to her comfort zone on her royal wedding with Daniel Westling back in June 2010. Victoria was a beautiful bride with a slicked bun that showed off her striking cheekbones and didn't draw focus from her breathtaking gold Cameo Tiara and antique lace veil.

© Getty Crown Princess Victoria wore her hair in an intricate bun at the Nobel Prize Banquet 2022

Art director at Neville Hair & Beauty, Jason Crozier, previously told HELLO! why the future Swedish queen has developed her uniform beauty look.

"Crown Princess Victoria’s choice of a low bun isn’t just a personal preference but a reflection of royal protocol and practicality," Jason said.

© Getty Crown Princess Victoria showed off her stunning tiara with her slick bun on her wedding day

"This hairstyle upholds the elegance and formality required of her royal duties, ensuring she presents a polished appearance at all public engagements.

"Moreover, a low bun is incredibly versatile, complementing a wide range of outfits from formal gowns to more casual attire, making it a practical choice for someone with a busy schedule like hers."