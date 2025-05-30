Princess Kate's secret 'message' that proves she's ready to step up

May has been a month of firsts for Princess Kate, who travelled to Scotland to name a Royal Navy vessel for the first time – quite the honour – as well as attending her first garden party since before she was diagnosed with cancer.

The naming of the vessel is a task of great royal importance and proves her rise in the ranks of senior royals.

While the Princess of Wales always looks exceptional, it seems she put extra thought into the outfit she wore for the momentous occasion, donning a nautically inspired navy blue and white coat dress by Suzannah London with a white stripe down the middle and on the pockets.

Not only did the dress make a nod to the Royal Navy with the colour palette, but the shade of choice sent a clear message, according to fashion stylist Sian Clarke.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace Princess Kate christened HMS Glasgow

Princess Kate's secret message

"Blue is the colour of communication," says Sian. "Through her outfit, Princess Kate is giving us a message of calm and strength, which also reflects her role of HRH.

"Blue releases oxytocin into our systems when we wear and see the colour. It reflects calm. The calmer we feel, the better communication we have and it helps build, strengthen and improve relationships," – crucial when Princess Kate is stepping into a new role in which she needs to be trusted and respected.

© Alamy Stock Photo Princess Kate exuded class in navy

On why navy is a perfect reflection of the Princess' personality, Sian continued: "Monochromatic navy reflects her natural poise and elegance.

"Navy is a contemporary wardrobe staple and as someone who has such a public facing role, it will be an immediate crowd-pleaser. I imagine many people will be recreating her look."

© Getty Princess Kate turns heads in navy

Stepping up

Princess Kate isn't the only royal who has been sending a strong message through her navy fashion choices recently.

Upon becoming a mentor within The King's Foundation's newly launched '35 under 35' network, Princess Eugenie also wore a sharp navy dress, demonstrating her strength and capability amid increasing royal roles.

© Stefan Jakubowski Princess Eugenie has stepped into an inspiring new role

To celebrate her new position, Princess Eugenie wore a navy sleeveless dress, cinched at the waist. She paired the sophisticated dress with a chic pair of satin peep-toe heels in a champagne hue, a delicate necklace and hoop earrings.

Kate and Eugenie's decisions to go for outfits that send a reassuring message to royal watchers are in contrast to Duchess Sophie and Queen Camilla, who have both recently taken to wearing polka dots, known for conveying a fun and playful mood, in contrast to their usually serious ensembles.

© Getty Queen Camilla has been wearing polka dots

We look forward to seeing what all of their royal highnesses wear as their roles within the family develop.