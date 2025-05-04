Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham's extensions return - proving you CAN have long hair in your 50s
Victoria Beckham with her hair up on the runway at the Victoria Beckham show during London Fashion Week September 2019.© Getty Images

The former Spice Girl just transformed her hair with new extensions

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on Thursday, ahead of footballing legend husband David's 50th birthday the following day.

The fashion mogul shared a video of herself and her husband dancing sweetly to Dolly Parton's Island in the Stream. The viral clip was pretty heartwarming and fans loved to see the down-to-earth side of their 25-year marriage. As always, even though she appeared to be relaxing at home, VB looked so chic, rocking a slinky black slip dress.

Victoria Beckham dancing with husband David Beckham© @VictoriaBeckham

But, we also spied that the famous brunette had her hair extensions put back in! Yes, gone was the ombre bob of last month, instead replaced with long and flowing waves.

Victoria Beckham shared this unseen image from her 50th party to mark husband David's birthday© Instagram

We love the fact that Victoria has decided to go all Rapunzel on us, showing that no matter what age you are, long hair can look truly beautiful.

Victoria Beckham wears a blue dress on her 50th birthday

The mother of Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Beckham joins a long list of celebrity women over 50 sporting long hair, from Demi Moore to Sarah Jessica Parker.

older woman with long grey hair© Getty Images

Long hair as you age

Hairstylist Paul Windle of elite salon Windle London in Covent Garden, told HELLO!: "Although hair does age just like our skin, it can be kept in wonderful condition and look full of lustre and vibrancy as we age."


Woman with long hair getting her hair cut© Getty

While Victoria, 51, has long hair, she keeps on top of her colour, something Paul recommends, too. "I think it’s wonderful if someone wants to let the grey grow in, but I also think colour is a great way to give your hair vibrancy and even experiment with edgy, creative colours. A good cut is essential and can make such a difference to the shape and texture of the hair, making it more flattering and in better condition with regular cuts."

victoria beckham with long hair © Getty Images

How to grow your hair long

As a beauty editor, one of the things I have discovered is that scalp health is vital in growing your hair. Secondly, you must keep on top of trims - there's no point in growing your hair without snipping those split ends off.

Ciler discussed DIY hair masks using eggs and yoghurt© FotoDuets

Investing in at-home treatments like LED therapy and scalp massage is also key. Giving your mane some TLC will help in the long run, making your hair look full and youthful, just like Victoria's.

