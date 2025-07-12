Jeff Bezos shows off hair transformation after ditching bald look

Jeff Bezos appears to be changing up his look following his wedding to Lauren Sanchez.

The billionaire Amazon founder, 61, has been sporting a bald head since he started shaving his hair off in 2013, but now it seems he's trying out a new style.

New hair

Jeff was pictured with his new wife at the Allen & Co. Media and Technology Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, this week, and showed off fuller, thicker gray hair around the sides of his scalp.

His new hair growth was a stark contrast to the bald look he typically favors, but Jeff is no stranger to switching up his appearance.

© Getty Images Jeff showed off fuller gray hair around the sides of his scalp

Over the years, many fans have taken to calling him "buff Bezos" after he showed off his more muscle-honed physique on the cover of Vogue in 2023.

In the accompanying interview, Lauren praised Jeff's dedication to fitness, telling the publication: "He's on a whole different level than I am. He is a monster in the gym."

She previously told the Wall Street Journal: "Jeff is extremely dedicated to his workouts. I mean, you have no idea. He really puts in the work."

© AFP via Getty Images Jeff typically sports a shaved head

Bezos wedding

Lauren and Jeff said "I do" in a ceremony on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore on Friday, June 27, 2025.

A-listers in attendance included Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Queen Rania of Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Orlando Bloom.

The couple's three-day celebration kicked off with a candlelit welcome at the gothic Madonna dell'Orto church, while their 200 A-list guests are all staying at the ultra-exclusive Aman Hotel.

Lauren's beautiful wedding gown featured a "high-necked silhouette, finished with 180 silk chiffon-covered priest buttons and a tulle-and-lace veil, inspired by the one Sophia Loren wore in the 1958 film Houseboat."

She paired the look with a classic white veil, and her hair was styled by her longtime friend and hairstylist Rick Henry, while make-up artist Laura Ann Mele gave her a glowing and gorgeous face.

Vogue shared all the details of how Lauren picked her dress, revealing that she met with Domenico Dolce in New York to start crafting her dream gown over 18 months ago.

Lauren also revealed that her wedding gown is the first formal dress she has ever worn that does not show off her decolletage.

"It is a departure from what people expect," she said, "from what I expect – but it's very much me."

The couple went public with their relationship in January 2019, shortly after he announced he was divorcing his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott, with whom he shares four children.

© AFP via Getty Images Jeff and Lauren said 'I do' in Venice, Italy

Jeff and Lauren got engaged in May 2023 after Jeff proposed with a dazzling pink diamond engagement ring reportedly worth $3.5 million.

During another interview with Vogue, Lauren was asked whether she plans to take her now-husband's name, and she replied: "Uh, yes, one hundred percent. I am looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos."

She was true to her word as, after the nuptials, she officially changed her name on Instagram to "Lauren Sanchez Bezos".