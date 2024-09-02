Holly Willoughby wows with new hair as she marks comeback

Holly Willoughby is back – and looking better than ever. After a tough few months including stepping down from her much-loved This Morning role, the breakdown of her friendship with co-host Phillip Schofield amid his controversial relationship with a much-younger male colleague, and a stalking ordeal court case, Holly's social media presence has understandably taken a back seat.

Returning to Instagram in style on Monday, the 43-year-old TV personality shared a post on her Wylde Moon business account. Looking stunning in a simple white vest top, Holly's new hair got her fans talking.

© Instagram Holly Willoughby looked stunning as she unveiled a new wet-look hairdo on Instagram

Her blonde bob had been given a fresh, chin-length trim and was slicked back from her face with gel, creating a glamorous wet look. A slick of shimmering, berry-hued lipstick, and a soft taupe eyeshadow completed the look, while her striking cheekbones were highlighted by pink blush.

Promoting her new Wylde Moon fragrance, Holly wrote: "We know how special our (borrowed from) The Wild perfume is - but we love hearing it from you the most! I haven't stepped out of my house yet, without someone saying that I smell amazing, or what fragrance I'm wearing. I love the WYLDE MOON scent.

"It's so lovely. Makes you feel sexy, confident and feminine. On My 4th bottle since launch date". - WM Customer."

© Instagram The former This Morning star's gorgeous photos went down a storm with fans

The new look went down a storm with the Dancing on Ice host's social media followers, who branded her wet hairstyle "beautiful".

There was also mass demand for Holly to return to sharing her Wylde Moon updates every Monday - could this be the first step in a phased return to public-facing life?

© Wylde Moon The star has taken a back seat since her stalker was sentenced to life in prison

Aside from sharing behind-the-scenes videos from her perfume shoot, Holly has been quiet on social media since taking a step back from her TV presenting.

She has continued posting on her Wylde Moon account, her passion project described as a "lifestyle and guidance brand, encouraging you to value reconnecting with yourself", but has avoided sharing photos of herself.

WATCH; This Morning's moving tribute to Holly following her departure

Holly hasn't uploaded any content to her personal Instagram account since May 23, however.

Holly's stalker ordeal

In July, Gavin Plumb was charged with plotting to kidnap, rape and murder Holly and was given a life sentence at Chelmsford Crown Court, with a minimum term of 16 years.

© HGL Holly quit This Morning last year, a few months after her co-host Phillip Schofield's public scanal

The security guard had been planning the kidnap for over two years and had purchased what he believed to be chloroform and metal cable ties online.

Mr. Plumb, who was described as a "dangerous individual with a history of kidnapping, attempting to kidnap and plotting to kidnap women and girls" during the sentencing, tried to enlist the help of someone online to put his plan into motion – but it was foiled when they turned out to be an undercover detective.

© Instagram Holly hasn't shared content on her personal Instagram account since May

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC said at the sentencing: "My Lord knows of the extreme and gratuitous degradation of the victim that was planned by this defendant. Degradation that was so depraved and vile that they were, by agreement, not reported in detail by representatives of the media."

DISCOVER: Holly Willoughby makes major move following This Morning departure

She also spoke about the impact the case has had on Holly, stating it had been "life-changing for the victim… both in private and personal terms and, indeed, professionally. The extent of the shock and fear of this offending has been impossible to convey… it's investable that [the trial] has exacerbated the trauma for this victim."