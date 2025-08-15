Emily Blunt looks so different after shocking hair transformation for The Devil Wears Prada 2

Emily Blunt looked almost unrecognizable on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2 after undergoing a shocking hair transformation.

The 42-year-old actress has traded in her iconic red hair for a platinum blonde bob with dark roots – and she looks worlds away from her appearance in the 2006 film.

Emily was pictured on set in New York City on Thursday, filming in a restaurant with Anne Hathaway, who returns as Andrea 'Andy' Sachs.

Alongside her bleach-blonde bob, Emily, who plays Emily Charlton, rocked a fashion-forward look consisting of a black-and-red striped sweater featuring an apple shape with "N.Y." embroidered in the center, which she accessorized with a black collar and a silver tie.

WATCH: Catch up on The Devil Wears Prada before the highly-anticipated sequel

She teamed that with a black skirt, sheer black tights, maroon heeled ankle boots, Dior sunglasses, and a bold red lip.

While many details of the sequel have remained under wraps, it appears Emily's character will undergo a makeover in the film, as she was spotted on set on July 29 with her signature red hair.

© GC Images Emily looked almost unrecognizable with her bleach-blonde bob

The Devil Wears Prada 2 cast

Emily and Anne are not the only ones to reprise their roles, as Meryl Streep, who plays 'Runway' magazine's editor Miranda Priestly, and Stanley Tucci, Runway's art director Nigel Kipling, will also return for the sequel.

Tracie Thoms will return as Andie's best friend, Lily, and Tibor Feldman will return as Elias-Clark chairman Irv Ravitz.

© GC Images Emily's character undergoes a makeover at some point during the film

There will be some new faces joining the lineup, too, including Kenneth Branagh as Miranda's new husband and Patrick Brammall, who will be Andy's latest love interest.

Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, and Pauline Chalamet are also set to appear in the film, according to Variety.

© GC Images Emily and Anne reunited to film a restaurant scene

The Devil Wears Prada 2 reportedly follows Miranda "as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and as she faces off against Emily's character, now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Miranda desperately needs."

The Devil Wears Prada grossed $326 million at the worldwide box office and was nominated for two Academy Awards – for Meryl as Best Actress and Patricia Field's Costume Design.

© GC Images Emily reprises her role as Emily Charlton

Anne is excited to reprise her role of Andy Sachs and confirmed her return by sharing a clip of herself on TikTok sporting that iconic cerulean blue sweater while brushing her teeth. She teasingly captioned the video: "Heading to werk #dwp2."

The original film was based on Lauren Weisberger's book of the same name, which was published in 2003 and spent six months on the New York Times bestseller list.

The character of Miranda is said to be inspired by Vogue's Anna Wintour, whom Lauren previously worked for as a personal assistant.

© GC Images Emily sported red hair while filming on July 29

Anna was later asked if she considered hr ex-assistant's novel as a "breach of trust" during an appearance on CNN, and she replied: "Well... I think that she brought attention to fashion in a way that, you know, you can look at it in a negative way or a positive way.

"I choose to look at it in a positive way. In some ways, I think I should be grateful to her."