Nicole Kidman's wild natural hair in youthful video has fans saying the same thing

Nicole Kidman is no stranger to experimenting with different hairstyles, but on Friday, she reminded her fans of where her hair journey began.

The Babygirl actress took a trip down memory lane and shared a throwback video of herself sporting her natural strawberry blonde curls during a photoshoot on a rooftop.

Nicole looked beautiful with her voluminous locks, porcelain skin, and Hollywood smile, modeling a fitted, black mini dress.

Her fans loved the clip, and many agreed that Nicole should bring back her natural curls.

"I beg you. Come back with the curly red hair!" one commented. A second said: "I absolutely adore it when you wear your hair curly." A third added: "Bring back the curls!"

While Nicole is often seen rocking straight hair these days, she hasn't completely lost her natural ringlets.

"I can do that to my hair still," she told Allure. "But it needs to be kind of humid, and I need to use the right product."

See Nicole's hair evolution below.

1/ 5 © Getty Images Natural curls When Nicole began to pursue a career in Hollywood in the late '80s and early '90s, she had an incredible head of red curly locks; however, she shared that she regretted trying to tame her curls. "I wish I had my curls back. I tortured them to death. I always say, 'Don't ruin the ringlets,'" she told Who in 2017. She later reiterated her point to the Sydney Morning Herald, sharing, "Do I wish that I hadn't screwed up my hair by straightening it all the time? Sure."

2/ 5 © Sygma via Getty Images Hollywood waves Nicole's hair began to change as her career took off, and she started favoring a straighter style, but with plenty of bounce. The actress has been honest about her hair regrets and again voiced her disappointment over her straightening era during an interview with Allure in May 2025. "For all the little girls out there – embrace the curl. Do not follow in my steps and straighten your hair," she advised.

3/ 5 © WireImage Blonde bombshell Nicole is a natural redhead, but she has experimented with color over the years, her go-to hue being varying shades of blonde. From golden blonde to a mix of cool and warm tones, Nicole always looks like a blonde bombshell. In 2024, she showed off a stunning chantilly blonde hue with caramel roots and a shorter length.

4/ 5 © Variety via Getty Images Pixie cut At the 2025 Met Gala, Nicole stunned fans with her incredible hair transformation, debuting a dual-toned pixie cut for the prestigious event. However, speaking to Sunrise, Nicole revealed that she had not cut her hair, instead relying on a wig. "Everyone's like, 'Did you chop your hair off?' I'm like, 'No, I did not,'" she declared.



5/ 5 © Getty Images Sleek and straight Nicole has often reverted to wearing her hair in a sleek, straight style, no matter the color. Just days after showing off her pixie cut, she turned heads at the ACM Awards in Texas, wearing her strawberry blonde locks straight down past her shoulders.



When Nicole isn't experimenting with wigs to change up her look, her hairstylist, Adir Abergel, has another secret to her ever-changing hairstyles.

"Using the right products that will maintain the look for a long period of time is incredibly important," he wrote on Instagram. "For me, extensions are a huge part of creating these styles."

At home, however, Nicole prefers to embrace her natural curls to set a positive standard for her daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14. "I almost never straighten it anymore; I let it go curly and wild," she told Vogue in 2014.

"It's taken me 40-something years, but I [now] embrace the curl."