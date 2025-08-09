Kourtney Kardashian's 'unfiltered' photo has fans saying the same thing

Kourtney Kardashian just showed off her natural looks in a series of photos shared to her Instagram. The mom of four shared snaps with her youngest son, Rocky, as they enjoyed the outdoors.

She also posed for a mirror selfie in a beige one-piece bathing suit, exhibiting her unfiltered lifestyle.

"Food for the soul," Kourtney captioned the post shared to her 217 million followers. Fans flooded with similar comments. One user's comment, which had over 1,000 likes, said: "I love how unfiltered her content has become."

© Instagram @kourtneykardash Kourtney's unfiltered mirror pic

Another fan wrote: "I love that you post unfiltered! So comfortable in who you are because you’re loved right." With one more agreeing, commenting: "I love that you're real."

Kourtney, 46, married Travis Barker, 49, in 2022 after decades as friends. Kourtney spent almost a decade with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, who she shares three children – Mason, 15, Penelope, 13, and Reign, 10 – with.

Travis was married to actress and TV personality Shanna Moakler. The former couple have two children together, Landon, 21, and Alabama, 19. Travis also raised Shanna's oldest daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 26, from the time she was five years old.

Kourtney and Penelope take a selfie

A year and a half after Travis and Kourtney were married, they welcomed their first child together. Rocky Thirteen Barker was born on November 1, 2023. Kourtney explained the dynamics of her blended family while on her sister Khloe Kardashian's podcast, Khloe in Wonderland.

"There's days when [all seven kids are] home and everyone has friends over," Kourtney said. "And then there's days when no one's home and it's Travis and I, and the baby."

Kourtney's unfiltered life

© Instagram Kourtney and her son Reign enjoying the pool

Kourtney regularly shares unfiltered snaps of her life. In April 2019, the reality TV star launched her lifestyle website Poosh. The website's mission is to: "educate, motivate, create, and curate a modern lifestyle, achievable by all."

She's also known for her makeup free beauty. While speaking with PEOPLE, Kourtney explained: "I love having no makeup on, [with] clean, fresh hair and skin, after a bath. Just natural me."

And Kourtney doesn't just want this unfiltered lifestyle for herself. She wants it for everyone.

"I really want the clean beauty laws changed so that we, as consumers, don't have to worry about how toxic our personal care products are," she told the Environmental Working Group. "It affects everyone, not just makeup-wearing people."

© Instagram Kourtney loves makeup free days

While on Khloe's podcast, Kourtney said that she is all about "living authentically [and] not conforming."

The sisters discussed motherhood, natural beauty and working. "I feel like becoming a mom again really ignited – intensely ignited – my motherly role," Kourtney told Khloe. "I had a strong desire to not work and stay home and be with the kids, which is probably once a week."