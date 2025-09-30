Easy autumn updos I'm obsessed with as a beauty editor - including Princess Kate's bun

There is just something about revamping your hair in the autumn, isn't there? It's the season of rich tones and embracing new strands. Although many people tend to colour their hair with warmer colours throughout autumn, there are still ways to revamp your mane if you don't have time to visit your colourist. This year, it's all about the mighty updo, and they needn't be hard to do. We are all strapped for time these days, and finding a chic updo that works fast is imperative for us busy ladies on the go.

The Princess of Wales debuted her DIY messy bun earlier this month, showing that wearing your hair up can be sleek, stylish, and fast! We decided to call in an expert to give us the lowdown on how to wear your hair away from your face as a new season begins. Multi-award-winning hairstylist Michael Gray gave us the best hairstyles you should be embracing in the autumn, and we know you'll be able to do each one!

© Getty Images Kate's updo's are always so stylish Kate's DIY bun "The Princess of Wales wore her hair in an effortless ponytail before transitioning into a low-textured bun earlier this month. Kate had the foundation of the bun in place, with her low ponytail," Michael tells HELLO!. "Using a twisting technique to create movement and structure with the ponytail, you wrap the hair into a bun-like shape, then, without the use of hairpins, tuck the remaining strand through the original elastic of the base of the ponytail to secure the bun into place," Lioness Chloe Kelly's hairstylist explains. Michael adds, "Achieving this minimalist transition takes a few seconds and is great as it can be done without the use of a mirror."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Kate's viral hair hack as she styles her own tumbling locks in public

© Getty Images Dry shampoo can help achieve this look Knotted textured updo "A quick and easy way to put your hair into an 'up' style is to use dry shampoo," Michael explains. "I like the 'Living Proof Advanced Clean Dry shampoo' to help refresh the hair, before placing it into a high ponytail, which is the foundation of the up-do. You then tease any hair out for any face framing, for a soft result." "I would then split the ponytail into two even sections, and create a knot with both strands, then continue creating knots until you no longer have any hair left to knot. Wrap the hair into a bun-like shape. Securing with hairpins, then teasing any hair out for a fuller result. Finishing off the hairstyle with hairspray to fix the look in place."

© Getty Images A low bun is effortless Snatched low bun A sleek bun is universally classic. Michael quips: "Split the hair in two, from ear to ear. Secure the back section into a low ponytail, and use hair styling cream to help control and connect the front section with the back. Secure it back into a tight ponytail. Using some more styling cream to help control and gather the ponytail, twist the hair to craft into a bun-like shape and secure with hairpins."