Eve Jobs is 'hair goals' in gorgeous first photo since $6.7m wedding

Eve Jobs has been enjoying married life since she tied the knot with Harry Charles in a $6.7 million wedding in July. However, earlier this week, she took time out of her wedded bliss to share the first photo on her Instagram grid since she said, 'I do', and it certainly brought her back to social media with a bang. Steve Jobs' daughter was branded "hair goals" by her followers as she showed up to support Louise Trotter's inaugural collection for Bottega Veneta at Milan Fashion Week.

Eve looked gorgeous in a black turtleneck with a matching jacket and gray, wide-legged pants, with her blonde hair stealing the show, thanks to its enviable volume and shine. Her locks were styled with a slight wave at the ends, and she finished off her look with a glowing complexion, a pop of blush, and nude lips. "Milan with Bottega!! What a wonderful show - biggest congratulations to @louise_trotter_ and the whole team. Thank you for having us #bottegaveneta," she captioned a carousel of photos, which also showed her sitting beside her husband and Vogue's Anna Wintour.

Her followers went wild for her impeccable appearance, with one commenting: "Stunning!! Hair goals." A second said: "That hair!!!!" A third added: "Absolutely gorgeous!" While husband, Harry, simply commented: "Wifey." Eve and Harry tied the knot at St. Michael and All Angels in Great Tew, England, on Saturday, July 26, but their wedding celebrations lasted several days and featured elegant floral arrangements, live performances, and sumptuous dinners.

Details surrounding the star-studded wedding, including the bride's dress, the reception, and attendees, were all kept under wraps thanks to tight rules set by the couple. "There was a no-phones rule," a source revealed to HELLO! "It's being planned with military precision. I have never seen anything like it." The weekend-long celebration for the couple and their guests at Estelle Manor began on Friday night with a private performance by Elton John, reportedly costing $1.3 million. On Saturday, guests arrived at the ceremony through two separate entrances. And on Sunday, they enjoyed brunch at Estelle Manor."

On August 3, Eve shared a beautiful photo of her and Harry in their wedding attire, alongside a thankful message, which read: "We're MARRIED!!! It was the most magical week celebrating and we have so many people to thank… to Stanlee and his whole team, you made our wildest wedding dreams come true and it was done with so much love and care.

© Instagram Harry and Eve married in July 2025

"To Sarah, Judy, Camilla and your whole team at Givenchy, thank you for making the most breathtakingly beautiful dress. your kindness, warmth and brilliance made the entire process feel like magic. To Craig, Stas, Darren and Stephen thank you for capturing such magical moments, we will cherish them forever."

She concluded: "And finally to our parents, bridesmaids, groomsmen, Anita, Karl, Jony & Heather, Ruthie and the entire team at the River Cafe - none of this would've been possible without you all, we love you so much!!! Love Eve & Harry xxx."