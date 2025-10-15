How to master the royal-approved 10-second bun everyone's talking about

In the same way that meticulously applied make-up and flawless manicures are vital to projecting a glossy image, your hair plays a key role in making a good first impression - although it can be difficult during autumn and winter, amidst the coldest and most complicated weather of the year. To look polished and sophisticated, paying attention to the smallest details of your hairstyle is crucial. If you've been wondering how to manage your hair when the rain just won't stop, look no further. We have the practical solution you need - an instant bun hairstyle - and we guarantee you'll want to try it immediately.

Forget booking a time-consuming appointment at the salon; you will only need 10 seconds and a little patience to master a simple and romantic bun effortlessly, no matter where you are - be it at home, the office, or even the tube station. And we're not the first to want to try out a fast bun technique - none of than the Princess of Wales showed that she has mastered her own way of creating a quick updo with her own viral moment.

Have you ever had that experience where you look in the mirror and see that you've managed to tie your hair up perfectly, only to realise you didn't have to leave the house that day?

The elaborate-looking but easy bun is the perfect transitional season updo for instant style

That classic, messy bun - the one you wear so effortlessly - is a look we love, but when it's finally time to show it off out at brunch or the office, you might want something a bit more elevated.

WATCH: Princess Kate's viral bun hair hack

Amidst the wave of rain and falling temperatures that are so characteristic of autumn, we're all searching for simple options to protect our hair from the dreaded frizz. We want solutions that don't take up much time or effort.

We have good news: you won't have to worry about putting together a chic, sleek bun in the same amount of time it takes to do a messy one. By digging deep into the advice revealed by experts on social media, we've uncovered the exact steps you must follow to get it right.

A sleek simple bun looks so put together, but doesn't have to take much time or effort

Without a doubt, the ingenious trick we're about to share is the most feasible and ideal one right now. It's a truly practical, fast and flattering hairstyle idea that we don't just recommend for your everyday working hours; you can also seamlessly incorporate it into your guest and party looks to add that fresh and fun touch that elevates any outfit so well.

The secret to the 10-second bun hairstyle

A bun is a sophisticated look that weathers wind and rain

Here's the beauty secret! According to the tutorial that has accumulated thousands and thousands of likes and comments on the TikTok platform.

First, brush or comb through your hair as usual - you can use the viral 2-step hack for smoother locks.

Take an elastic hair tie and, instead of passing all of your hair through, hold the base of the ponytail with one hand, and create a mini loop with the other. Then, with the other hand, twist the ponytail around the elastic.

Finally, tuck in the ends and with both hands and create the bun by securing the hair-wrapped elastic around the base.

Confused? Well, TikTok influencer @nichole.ciotti, whose original how-to video has over 38 million views, shared a helpful slo-mo clip to show exactly how it's done:

It might sound complicated at first, but we think you'll get it with some practice because it's easier than it seems.