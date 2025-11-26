8 short hairstyle ideas that highlight your best features after 60

It's a common myth that only younger women can get away with bold, modern haircuts. The truth is, hair has no age limit. For women over 60, a shorter cut is a brilliant chance to experiment with different styles and textures, from the most striking pixie cuts to the more traditional bobs.

What’s more, short hair can make you look younger, is often far easier to manage and allows you to perfectly highlight your best features.

Whether you're after a sophisticated look for a special event or a practical everyday style, below I've detailed a variety of options to enhance your natural beauty and boost your confidence.

Every woman is unique and deserves a hairstyle that truly reflects her personality and style. Don't be afraid to experiment and discover the cut that will make you feel great and give your style a modern boost.

Best rejuvenating hairstyles for women over 60

1/ 9 © WireImage Kris Jenner The Long Pixie The long pixie isn't really "long" - its simply a softer, more feminine take on the classic pixie cut. Unlike its all-round shorter counterpart, this style keeps extra length on top. This cut is great for those who want a modern low-maintenance look without sacrificing elegance, as shown by Kris Jenner, 70. The added length gives you plenty of scope to play around with different textures and styling techniques.



2/ 9 © Getty Images Halle Berry The Curly Bob For women over 60 with gorgeous curly or wavy hair, this style is an excellent option. The curly bob is designed specifically to help you embrace your hair's texture, enhancing it's beauty with a fresh, modern feel. It's easy to look after and style, giving your look fantastic volume and texture.



3/ 9 © Getty Images Sharon Stone The Mixie Cut This cut is an edgy marriage of the classic pixie and the contemporary mullet. Combining the short length of the pixie with the contrasting longer sections often found in a mullet, it offers a relaxed yet flattering style. Experts define this cut by a slightly longer nape (the back of the neck), giving it a rebellious yet sophisticated air that looks great on Sharon Stone, 67.



4/ 9 © Getty Images Naomi Campbell The French Bob This chic Anna Wintour-esque style is characterised by a blunt length that typically sits around the jawline or slightly above, creating a defined and flattering frame for the face. The straight, neat bangs frame the eyes and adds a touch of sophistication - a timeless, versatile look, perfect for those seeking a chic, polished vibe.



5/ 9 © Getty Images for BFI Cate Blanchett The Classic Bob The classic bob is an ageless and universally flattering choice because of it's timelessness - it always looks current. Its length, which usually reaches the jawline or a little lower, creates a defined line that softens the features. Simple to style and care for, it's a practical choice for everyday life.

6/ 9 © Getty Images for Sports Illustra Roshumba Williams The Micro Pixie For those women who defy the stereotypes of age and aren't afraid of a dramatic change, the micro pixie is the perfect choice. This ultra-short cut s a bold statement that simply exudes confidence. Designed for those seeking a modern, edgy look, this one will make you stand out from the crowd at any age.



7/ 9 © FilmMagic, Jodie Foster The Layered Cut If your hair is fine and lacks volume, a short, above-the-shoulder layered cut is just what you need. This style not only looks youthful - just check out Jodie Foster, 63 - but also adds a sense of fullness and movement to your hair. Strategically cut layers create the illusion of greater volume, while the shorter length prevents the hair from falling flat or looking heavy.



8/ 9 © Getty Images for amfAR Retro waves Evoking Old Hollywood, this short, side-swept cut with waves is the epitome of glamour. The combination of the shorter length and soft waves creates a sophisticated look that still looks right at home in the 21st century. Styling the hair swept to one side accentuates the face, particularly the cheekbones. And the near shoulder length of this style makes it optimal if you want versatility for day-to-day looks and special occasions, too.

