Skip to main contentSkip to footer
9 popular curly layered hairstyles stylists are raving about - including the viral ‘wolf cut’
Subscribe
9 popular curly layered hairstyles stylists are raving about - including the viral ‘wolf cut’

9 popular curly layered hairstyles stylists are raving about - including the viral ‘wolf cut’

A layered curly haircut adds movement, volume and definition. Discover trending styles from the Wolf Cut to the Butterfly that enhance your natural curls

emmy rossum curly hair© Getty Images
By Celia Mediavilla
2 minutes ago
Share this:

One of the hair trends of 2025 that we're loving is setting aside the hair straighteners and embracing waves, coils and curls - the more voluminous the better. If you're looking for a new look that enhances the natural beauty of your curls and gives you a fresh, modern vibe, a layered curly haircut is exactly what you need. Layers are ideal for adding volume, movement and definition - so we've created a guide of 9 popular curly layered hairstyles that hairstylists are raving about, helping you make the most of your curly hair. 

From bob cuts to long layered styles, you'll find the inspiration you need to rock spectacular tresses and feel more confident than ever. Forget shapeless curls or a lack of volume; with these easy layered haircuts, your curls will be the envy of all. 

So keep scrolling to discover how to make the most of your curls with the right cut and find the style that best suits your face and your personality.

9 best layered curly hairstyles

1/9

natasha lyonne curly wolf cut hairstyle© FilmMagic

The trending layered curly haircut of 2025

The Wolf Cut

The Wolf Cut - with shorter layers on top - is one of the hottest hair trends right now, and the best part is that it adapts perfectly to curly hair. 

Deconstructed layers that add volume are the key. And whether you have short or long hair, the wolf cut can personalise your look and enhance the natural beauty of your curls. 

2/9

Tracee Ellis Ross with graduated layers curly hairstyle© Getty Images

An instantly youthful, modern look

Graduated Layers

If you're looking for a layered curly cut that will help you look younger and highlight your features, a graduated cut could be the perfect option for you.

This cut features layers that gradually shorten as they descend, adding movement and texture to the hair. Volume is concentrated in the mid and upper sections, helping frame the face.

3/9

selena gomez layered long midi curly hair cut with bangs© @rarebeauty

The ideal mid-length curly cut

The Layered Long Midi

The layered long midi has become one of the most popular haircuts of recent times. This mid-length style offers a perfect balance between comfort and flair. 

By incorporating layers, your curls will have natural movement and a feeling of lightness that suits all hair types, but especially curly and wavy hair.

4/9

curly bixie cut© Getty Images

Short layered curls for height and definition

The Bixie Cut

Combining a bob and a pixie cut, this hairstyle guarantees volume thanks to strategically placed layers. Shorter layers add height and dimension, while longer layers frame the face and soften features. 

This cut is not only versatile and easy to style but also enhances the natural texture of your curls, giving them a more defined look.

5/9

andie macdowell with curly gray hair© WireImage

The look can be blunt or softer

The Clavicut

The perfect balance between a short and long style, the "Clavicut" skims your clavicle (hence the name).  It's a extremely versatile look with soft layers that work well with curly hair.

6/9

curly shag haircut.© Getty Images

A laid-back look with a fringe

Curly Shag Haircut

In it's curly version, the '70s-inspired shag haircut, in its curly version, is a safe bet for those seeking a relaxed but fashion-forward look.

This style, characterised by short, deconstructed layers, works perfectly with a face-framing fringe and we do say it has a bit of a rebel vibe!

7/9

karen blanchard curly bob© Getty Images

A timeless, easy-to-maintain classic

Curly Bob

A layered bob is a timeless classic that always looks flattering on curly hair and it's a chic and easy-to-maintain style. The layers enhance your natural curl pattern, providing movement and volume - it's sophisticated and modern every time.

8/9

sabrina carpenter butterfly cut for curly hair© Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty

Butterfly Cut

With layers in the front that evoke butterfly wings, the butterfly cut is one of the most popular of the year - and yes, it's adaptable to curly hair. 

The '90s-inspired look is another great option for curly girls who want to keep their hair length.

9/9

Noemie Lenoir curly haircut with bangs© Getty Images

Shoulder-length curls are long enough for you to rock a ponytail or updo

Frace-framing Curls

If you prefer a more subtle change and don't want to risk too many layers, a shoulder-length cut with mid-length strands at the front is an excellent option.

This easy haircut lets you keep a lot of length, without weighing you down. The shorter layers around your face help soften your features and add a touch of movement.

Other Topics
More Beauty
See more
Read More