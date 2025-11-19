9 popular curly layered hairstyles stylists are raving about - including the viral ‘wolf cut’

One of the hair trends of 2025 that we're loving is setting aside the hair straighteners and embracing waves, coils and curls - the more voluminous the better. If you're looking for a new look that enhances the natural beauty of your curls and gives you a fresh, modern vibe, a layered curly haircut is exactly what you need. Layers are ideal for adding volume, movement and definition - so we've created a guide of 9 popular curly layered hairstyles that hairstylists are raving about, helping you make the most of your curly hair.

From bob cuts to long layered styles, you'll find the inspiration you need to rock spectacular tresses and feel more confident than ever. Forget shapeless curls or a lack of volume; with these easy layered haircuts, your curls will be the envy of all.

So keep scrolling to discover how to make the most of your curls with the right cut and find the style that best suits your face and your personality.

9 best layered curly hairstyles

1/ 9 © FilmMagic The trending layered curly haircut of 2025 The Wolf Cut The Wolf Cut - with shorter layers on top - is one of the hottest hair trends right now, and the best part is that it adapts perfectly to curly hair. Deconstructed layers that add volume are the key. And whether you have short or long hair, the wolf cut can personalise your look and enhance the natural beauty of your curls.

2/ 9 © Getty Images An instantly youthful, modern look Graduated Layers If you're looking for a layered curly cut that will help you look younger and highlight your features, a graduated cut could be the perfect option for you. This cut features layers that gradually shorten as they descend, adding movement and texture to the hair. Volume is concentrated in the mid and upper sections, helping frame the face.

3/ 9 © @rarebeauty The ideal mid-length curly cut The Layered Long Midi The layered long midi has become one of the most popular haircuts of recent times. This mid-length style offers a perfect balance between comfort and flair. By incorporating layers, your curls will have natural movement and a feeling of lightness that suits all hair types, but especially curly and wavy hair.



4/ 9 © Getty Images Short layered curls for height and definition The Bixie Cut Combining a bob and a pixie cut, this hairstyle guarantees volume thanks to strategically placed layers. Shorter layers add height and dimension, while longer layers frame the face and soften features. This cut is not only versatile and easy to style but also enhances the natural texture of your curls, giving them a more defined look.



5/ 9 © WireImage The look can be blunt or softer The Clavicut The perfect balance between a short and long style, the "Clavicut" skims your clavicle (hence the name). It's a extremely versatile look with soft layers that work well with curly hair.



6/ 9 © Getty Images A laid-back look with a fringe Curly Shag Haircut In it's curly version, the '70s-inspired shag haircut, in its curly version, is a safe bet for those seeking a relaxed but fashion-forward look. This style, characterised by short, deconstructed layers, works perfectly with a face-framing fringe and we do say it has a bit of a rebel vibe!

7/ 9 © Getty Images A timeless, easy-to-maintain classic Curly Bob A layered bob is a timeless classic that always looks flattering on curly hair and it's a chic and easy-to-maintain style. The layers enhance your natural curl pattern, providing movement and volume - it's sophisticated and modern every time.

8/ 9 © Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty Butterfly Cut With layers in the front that evoke butterfly wings, the butterfly cut is one of the most popular of the year - and yes, it's adaptable to curly hair. The '90s-inspired look is another great option for curly girls who want to keep their hair length.

