Meghan Markle just had a red hair transformation - and the world missed it
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex arrives at a reception hosted by the Prime Minister of New Zealand in 2018© Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Did the former Suits star just go red like Prince Harry?

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Meghan Markle shared a stunning snap of herself at her home in Montecito earlier this week, and it was such an idyllic image.

Looking out over her property and garden, the 42-year-old appeared relaxed, wearing a buttermilk, puff-sleeved dress as she stroked her pooch, Mia. But her hair!

Meghan Markle sitting at her garden chairs in her Montecito mansion© Instagram
Meghan's hair looked red in new pictures

The Duchess of Sussex is known for her dark brown tresses, which always look super thick, full, and healthy.

But we couldn't help but notice that the top of her hair, known as the crown, looked almost red in the light - a kind of auburn hue.

As a beauty editor, I consider myself pretty clued up on all things hair - from shampoos to tools and beyond - and I would say it's possible that Meghan has had a gloss-over treatment applied to her hair, with a red undertone, which has given it that elusive, autumnal hue.

Meghan Markle wearing blue shirt and soft wavy long hairstyle© Netflix

That being said, it's also important to remember that dark hair like Meghan's is a pretty powerful shade and it's also not unusual for it to include underlying orange pigments, which show up when they catch the light.


A photo of Meghan Markle wearing cream and sitting in her colourful garden with her dog Mia © Meghan markle

Also, Meghan now lives in a very hot climate, so her hair and skin see the sunlight more than ever before. Because dark hair often houses reddish pigments, called melanin, UV rays can expose this, making hair look redder in harsh light.

A close-up photo of Meghan Markle smiling wearing a green collared top© Getty Images,Getty

Either way, her hair has had a definite revamp since leaving the UK.

We love the slightly reddish look - and her hair looks super healthy, shiny, and thick!

Meghan Markle in the kitchen on With Love, Meghan© Netflix

Meghan Markle's hair

Meghan's new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, has had viewers honing in on the royal's hair even more than usual.

Brunette woman in kitchen smiling© COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Meghan gets her hair done at the Californian salon Highbrow Hippie, where clients include Julia Roberts. It costs around £200 ($260) for a cut with Meghan's stylist, Hector.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Kadi Lee, Serge Normant at the Highbrow Hippie Launch Party© Getty

Meghan loves the salon so much that she has even invested in the brand's new hair care and wellness line. The salon's founder, Kadi Lee, is the woman behind her gorgeous hair colour on the show, calling it a "chocolate chestnut brunette”.

Meghan Markle loves exfoliator skincare products© Getty Images

People often wonder if Meghan has hair extensions, as it can appear super long at times. However, UK hairstylist George Northwood, who has often styled Meghan's famous mane when she is over from the US, previously told The Telegraph, "People think that Meghan has had hair extensions, but I never put any extensions in her hair in the two years that I worked with her. It's all her own hair." 

