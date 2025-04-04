Meghan Markle just had a red hair transformation - and the world missed it

Meghan Markle shared a stunning snap of herself at her home in Montecito earlier this week, and it was such an idyllic image.

Looking out over her property and garden, the 42-year-old appeared relaxed, wearing a buttermilk, puff-sleeved dress as she stroked her pooch, Mia. But her hair!

© Instagram Meghan's hair looked red in new pictures

The Duchess of Sussex is known for her dark brown tresses, which always look super thick, full, and healthy.

But we couldn't help but notice that the top of her hair, known as the crown, looked almost red in the light - a kind of auburn hue.

As a beauty editor, I consider myself pretty clued up on all things hair - from shampoos to tools and beyond - and I would say it's possible that Meghan has had a gloss-over treatment applied to her hair, with a red undertone, which has given it that elusive, autumnal hue.

© Netflix That being said, it's also important to remember that dark hair like Meghan's is a pretty powerful shade and it's also not unusual for it to include underlying orange pigments, which show up when they catch the light.



© Meghan markle Also, Meghan now lives in a very hot climate, so her hair and skin see the sunlight more than ever before. Because dark hair often houses reddish pigments, called melanin, UV rays can expose this, making hair look redder in harsh light.

© Getty Images,Getty Either way, her hair has had a definite revamp since leaving the UK. We love the slightly reddish look - and her hair looks super healthy, shiny, and thick!

© Netflix Meghan Markle's hair Meghan's new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, has had viewers honing in on the royal's hair even more than usual.



© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Meghan gets her hair done at the Californian salon Highbrow Hippie, where clients include Julia Roberts. It costs around £200 ($260) for a cut with Meghan's stylist, Hector.



© Getty Meghan loves the salon so much that she has even invested in the brand's new hair care and wellness line. The salon's founder, Kadi Lee, is the woman behind her gorgeous hair colour on the show, calling it a "chocolate chestnut brunette”.

