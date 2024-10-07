Meghan Markle's never-seen-before beach hair transformation revealed revealed

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle's never-seen-before beach hair transformation revealed
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, smiles during a reception hosted by the Governor General at Admiralty House in Sydney on October 16, 2018.© Getty

Meghan, 43, looks incredible with new hairstyle

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Sussex looked incredible at the weekend as she stepped out at the LA Children's Hospital Gala. The mother-of-two delighted fans as she rocked a strappy, red Carolina Herrera gown which she actually wore back in 2021

WATCH: Meghan Markle's Best Looks

The dress was gorgeous; it featured a halter neck design, a low V-neckline and a daring leg split. When she wore it three years ago, she actually added a detachable bustle. Removing it for 2024, her look appeared much sleeker, as she added red heels and a delicate gold bangle.

woman posing in red dress© Shutterstock
Meghan wowed onlookers in her Carolina Herrera gown

But did you spot the wife of Prince Harry's hair?

woman smiling in red dress at gala© Getty Images
Meghan's hair was teased into a beachy-waved style

The former Suits star teased her signature long brunette mane into a delightful mass of beachy waves - a style the royal has never worn publicly before! We thought she looked very mermaid-esque and we love the change from her regular, glamorous blowdry with light curly ends that she normally sports.

Meghan and Kelly McKee Zajfenat the 2024 CHLA Gala © Alberto Rodriguez
Meghan and Kelly McKee Zajfenat the 2024 CHLA Gala

Beachy waves are one of the easiest hairstyles you can create, and super relaxed. All you have to do to achieve Meghan's look is wash your hair, and letting iot dry naturally is best. 

During the air dry process, you simply spritz it with a sea salt spray. This instantly gives your look a more touseles feel with very little effort.

Meghan's hair moments

Meghan has had many show-stopping hair moments during her time in the public eye, but her most signature style is actually the messy bun.

Meghan Markle smiling with messy hair© Getty
Meghan's messy bun is widely her most famous hairstyle

During an appearance in Brixton with Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan opted to wear her hair back away from her face in a messy bun, with her tresses tied back in a relaxed, casual style. The bun helped draw attention to Meghan's pretty features - and she left loose,undone tendrils at her crown, framing her face.

Meghan Markle stuns straight hair new video© Ted Talk
Meghan rocking sleek and straight locks in 2023

In 2023, the Duchess appeared in a video introducing her close friend Misan Harriman's TED Talk. Looking as radiant as ever, the former actress debuted a new sleek and straight hairstyle, sporting golden highlights and long face-framing layers. Look at the shine!

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visit the District 6 Museum and Homecoming Centre during their royal tour of South Africa on September 23, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa.© Getty
Meghan loves flowing waves

Tousled hair waves is, of course, one of the world's most popular hairstyles and one that Meghan regularly sports. During her time in South Africa in 2019, the royal's super-long hair looked thick, glossy, and full of life with its blow-dried curled ends.

