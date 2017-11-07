9 Photos | Beauty

Royals with beards and moustaches: Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Carl Philip and more

It's that time of year again – Movember! – when guys everywhere grow their facial hair to raise awareness for men's health issues. In honour of the cause, here are some of our favourite royals sporting beards and moustaches.

PRINCE CARL PHILIP OF SWEDEN Whether racing cars or stepping out with his wife Princess Sofia, pictured, the Swedish Prince is always perfectly groomed. A debonair cut and facial hair were his best accessories during this couples' visit to Alvdalen, Sweden in October 2015.

Photo: Ragnar Singsaas/Getty Images

CROWN PRINCE HAAKON OF NORWAY What better way to battle those cold Norwegian winters than with some whiskers? Future King Haakon has the right idea, seen indulging in some family outdoor sports during his parents King Harald and Queen Sonja's 25th wedding anniversary celebration in Oslo in January 2016.

Photo: Nigel Waldron/WireImage

PIERRE CASIRAGHI Princess Caroline's younger son certainly looks dashing with his facial hair! The royal wore a tux and his blonde hair slicked back as he accompanied wife Beatrice Borromeo to attend the 'Franca Sozzani Awards' during the 74th Venice Film Festival on 1 September 2017.

Photo: TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty Images

ANDREA CASIRAGHI Pierre Casiraghi's brother Andrea may no longer sport the long blonde bob he had in the early '00s, but he has been known to grow the occasional beard. Here he's seen looking handsome at the Monaco National Day celebrations back in 2012.

Photo: Getty Images

PRINCE CHARLES AND PRINCE WILLIAM Like father, like son! These two royals are rarely seen unshaven, so it came as quite a shock in 2008 when Prince William grew out his facial hair – and looked a bit like his usually bare-faced dad Charles! The Prince of Wales is seen left rocking an on-trend beard in 1976.

Photo: Anwar Hussein/WireImage

PRINCE HARRY Our favourite red-haired Prince is just as charismatic whether clean-shaven or sporting his famous facial hair! Here he is, sharp in a tailored suit, attending ICAP's 24th annual fundraising trading day in aid of his Sentebale charity, which helps needy kids in southern Africa, in December 2016 in London.

Photo: Getty Images

CROWN PRINCE FREDERIK OF DENMARK The Danish future King, married to Australian-born Crown Princess Mary, wore a scruffy beard for a cool dad look as he dressed down for a rainy day with his sons Prince Christian, right, and Prince Vincent. The dad-of-four and his family were attending the Ringsted horse ceremony during their July 2017 summer vacation in Grasten, Denmark.

Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

KING FELIPE OF SPAIN With his salt-and-pepper facial hair, mirrored sunglasses and linen button-down shirt, the Spanish monarch was definitely in casual mode during the royal family's 2017 summer vacation on the isle of Palma de Mallorca. Felipe strolled through the cobblestone streets with his daughter, 11-year-old future Queen Leonor.

Photo: Getty Images

PRINCE ALBERT AND PRINCE RAINIER While many have compared Prince Albert's wife, Princess Charlene, to his mother Grace Kelly, in September 2017 it looked as though the Monaco royal was beginning to take after his father Prince Rainier III. The Prince, left, debuted a new mustache nearly identical to Prince Rainier's, right, as he visited West Point Military Academy.

Photos: Getty Images

