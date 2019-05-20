14 celebrities who'll convince you to try pink hair for summer

When Helen Mirren, 73, rocked up with candyfloss hair to the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, she proved there's absolutely no age limit to having fun with your hair. Whether you're in your twenties like Taylor Swift, your thirties like Sienna Miller, your forties like Kate Hudson, or your fifties like Julia Roberts and Salma Hayek, going pink is for everyone. The trend for pink hair has been going on for years now, and usually pops up in the spring months, but for 2019 we're seeing more and more pink hairstyles doing the rounds.
Emma Beveridge, the Senior Technician and Stylist at Trevor Sorbie Manchester, says that it’s easy for blondes to try pink. She told HELLO!: "Going pink from blonde is pretty easy as it's a light base ... Maintenance of fashion colours like pink can be hard work as they don't last forever so it's good to invest in a pigment shampoo and conditioner or head to your salon for a toner to refresh. I like to use Evo Fabuloso when using fashion tones."
If you're a brunette, Emma says it can be harder to go pink as you have to pre-lighten your hair in order for the pink to show up. The L’Oréal Colour Trophy 2018 award winner recommends a balayage technique to get the look.
Whether you're after a pastel pink hue a la Kate Hudson or a bright neon pink like Katy Perry, now's the time to try out something new. Carry on scrolling to see more pink-spiration courtesy of the celebs…
