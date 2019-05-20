﻿
14 celebrities who'll convince you to try pink hair for summer

Helen Mirren with pink hair 2019
When Helen Mirren, 73, rocked up with candyfloss hair to the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, she proved there's absolutely no age limit to having fun with your hair. Whether you're in your twenties like Taylor Swift, your thirties like Sienna Miller, your forties like Kate Hudson, or your fifties like Julia Roberts and Salma Hayek, going pink is for everyone. The trend for pink hair has been going on for years now, and usually pops up in the spring months, but for 2019 we're seeing more and more pink hairstyles doing the rounds.

 

Emma Beveridge, the Senior Technician and Stylist at Trevor Sorbie Manchester, says that it’s easy for blondes to try pink. She told HELLO!: "Going pink from blonde is pretty easy as it's a light base ... Maintenance of fashion colours like pink can be hard work as they don't last forever so it's good to invest in a pigment shampoo and conditioner or head to your salon for a toner to refresh. I like to use Evo Fabuloso when using fashion tones."

 

If you're a brunette, Emma says it can be harder to go pink as you have to pre-lighten your hair in order for the pink to show up. The L’Oréal Colour Trophy 2018 award winner recommends a balayage technique to get the look.

 

Whether you're after a pastel pink hue a la Kate Hudson or a bright neon pink like Katy Perry, now's the time to try out something new. Carry on scrolling to see more pink-spiration courtesy of the celebs…

 

Julia Roberts with pink hair
2/13

Julia Roberts

When Julia Roberts arrived at the Jimmy Kimmel studio in 2018, she was rocking a completely new look - and it involved pink hair. The stunning actress grunged up her regular look with a barely-there hint of washed out pink through her long, wavy hair.

Taylor Swift with pink hair
3/13

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift had 90s-style pink strands added to her ponytail for the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards. It was a new look for the pop princess but went perfectly with her sequinned outfit.

Gemma Chan with pink hair
4/13

Gemma Chan

Ok, so when Gemma Chan headed to the Met Gala after-party we were majorly feeling her cool-girl pink hair but it was, in fact, a wig. Still, she looks super cute with pink hair and should try it out for real.

 

Salma Hayek with pink hair
5/13

Salma Hayek

 

If we'd have walked past Salma Hayek with pink hair, we wouldn't have recognised her. The actress is known for her deep chocolate locks after all. But at a Kering dinner during Cannes Film Festival, the actress tried out a brand new look. Salma's hair colourist Aura Friedman achieved Hayek's look by starting off with a platinum-coloured wig. "I used Wella Color Touch which is a semi-permanent hair colour (often used as a gloss or toner) to make a pink tone. I then added a darker cool blonde shadow at the root to make it natural-looking," he told Allure magazine at the time.

Kate Hudson with pink hair
6/13

Kate Hudson

The Hollywood movie star had a really sweet reason for going pink back in October 2014 - it was for Breast Cancer Awareness month. What's more, it was actually her son Ryder's idea.

 

"We just thought, you know, it's breast cancer awareness month -- it was actually Ryder's idea," she explained to Entertainment Tonight. "Ryder was like, 'Mum, let's do something for breast cancer awareness,' and I said 'Great,' and he said, 'Let's dye our hair,' and I said, 'OK, let's do it.'"

 

Emma Bunton with pink hair
7/13

Emma Bunton

It's no secret that Emma Bunton was always the girliest of the Spice Girls – as Baby Spice, she was known for her love of feminine dresses and all things super-cute. So when the 42-year-old rocked up to the 2019 Brit Awards with her fiancé Jade Jones, she was sporting a seriously girlie new hair look. Emma swapped her trademark blonde hair for a gorgeously girlie pink look – and we love it!

Sienna Miller with pink hair
8/13

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller put a peachy-gold wash through her blonde hair for the British Fashion Awards in 2013. Fast-forward to today, she's the girl everyone shows the hair colourist for that rose gold hue.

Emily Ratajkowski with pink hair
9/13

Emily Ratajkowski

Of course, EmRata can pull off pink hair - is there anything she can't do? Celebrity hairstylist Dimitri Giannetos was the man behind Emily's magical hair and revealed the look on his Instagram feed. Gorgeous!

 

Katy Perry with pink hair
10/13

Katy Perry

What's the best way to transform a look? Having pink hair AND pink eye makeup. What a game changer. Katy's magenta hair was courtesy of hairstylist Chris Appleton and was styled in loose waves. The Pop Idol judge's makeup was the handiwork of Michael Anthony. This look is not one for the shy types.

Kim Kardashian with pink hair
11/13

Kim Kardashian-West

On Kim's old app she wrote about the pink hair colour she tried, saying that she and her hairstylist Chris Appleton "thought about it for a month and then decided to just go for it. Since my hair is blonde right now, it was easy to put the pink colour over it. I figured now was the perfect timing!"

 

She continued: "North absolutely loves it. She was so excited when she woke up to see I had pink hair. Kanye loves it, too. He thinks it's fun to mix things up."

Amber Le Bon with pink hair
12/13

Amber Le Bon

Is this pink or is this peach? We think it's a little bit of both. We love Amber's My Little Pony hair.

Julianne Hough with pink hair
13/13

Julianne Hough

The professional dancer/actress chose pink for a very special reason. Taking to her blog, Julianne said: "I love to experiment with my looks by way of beauty products, styling tools and sometimes even taking things a step further. Remember last year when I chopped off all my hair? It was a big, bold move but it was so worth it! It felt liberating not to hide behind all that hair. So why did I decide on the colour pink this time? Because pink is the color of kindness!"

 

We reckon Julianne would be a big fan of the #HelloToKindness campaign we have going on.

