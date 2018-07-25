Is this how Princess Eugenie is getting fit for the royal wedding? The Princess is set to tie the knot in October

With less than three months to go until the royal wedding, Princess Eugenie is sure to be working hard to ensure she looks and feels her best on her big day. The 28-year-old, who is set to marry fiancé Jack Brooksbank on 12 October, is passionate about fitness and tries to start each day with a workout in the park or at her favourite London gym.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar about her typical daily routine in 2016, Eugenie said she sets her alarm for 6:45am and tries to start exercising 15 minutes later – after a quick check of her emails! "I go to the park from 7 to 8. I do circuits, which I love because they're quick: burpees, squat jumps, lunges, the whole lot. It's much better, as I can't run for a long time," Princess Eugenie said. "Or I go with my best friend to this amazing, women-only gym called Grace Belgravia."

Princess Eugenie said she wakes up at 6:45am to workout

The gym Eugenie goes to is described as a health, wellbeing and lifestyle club with an integrated medical clinic, spa and healthy restaurant. Other high profile members are said to include Cara Delevingne and her sister Poppy, while annual membership is said to cost over £6,000 a year.

The Princess complements her fitness routine with a healthy diet, and said she can often be found at the Detox Kitchen for lunch. "I try to not eat at my desk because it's good to go outside, especially in the summer, and it's always fun to explore Soho. During the day I drink everything from green tea to coffee, Diet Coke to fizzy water," she said.

The Princess is a fan of The Detox Kitchen

The Detox Kitchen has become a favourite among health-conscious stars for its nutritious and seasonal meals, fresh juices and smoothies. As well as having two London delis, it also offers a diet delivery service, which may appeal to Eugenie if she wants to ramp up her diet and fitness routine in the weeks before her wedding.

