James Martin's weight loss journey revealed – the surprising reason he decided to shed the pounds The celebrity chef has lost a stone in weight due to lifestyle changes

James Martin has lost a stone in weight, first showcasing his trim new frame at the Chelsea Flower Show back in May 2018. The 45-year-old celebrity chef revealed that he decided to shed the pounds after feeling self-conscious when he saw himself in high definition on the television. Talking to the Daily Mail, he said: "I've lost a stone-ish. I just think it's a lifestyle thing and also looking at yourself on TV." James added: "You kind of watch and go, 'Oh God there's a bit of chin happening there'. And everybody's TVs are bigger now. Before you used to watch TV on a small one and now they're massive."

James Martin's weight loss was motivated by the star seeing himself on TV in HD

Modest James also admitted that he doesn’t tend to watch himself on TV because he gets "self-conscious". The celebrity chef, who stars on ITV cookery show Saturday Morning with James Martin, admitted he has cut back on his work load over the past year after witnessing a traumatic event abroad. James – who decided to quit his presenting role on Saturday Kitchen last year – revealed on Loose Women back in February that he had chosen to assess his work-life balance after witnessing a man fall to his sudden death. "Work was fundamental," he said.

RELATED: How eating pasta could actually help you to lose weight

Filming with Chris Evans (and his adorable twin babies!) in December 2018

"But I was doing a gig abroad and I was chatting to a gentleman the same age as me with a similar work ethic, really keen on work. He went on stage literally five minutes after I spoke to him to do an awards ceremony and he died before he hit the floor." The presenter continued: "Just all of us were in total shock, and I got back on the plane and thought, 'Now I'm going to re-address the balance.'" The star also said that he is now back cooking in his restaurant, something that he "loves".

RELATED: James Martin on the shock death that led to him leaving Saturday Kitchen