Gordon Ramsay's 4st weight loss story revealed: see photo, what wife Tana said, and how he did it The celebrity chef has some game-changing tips

Gordon Ramsay might be known for cooking nutritious and tasty meals, but he has previously opened up about his struggles to stay on top of his weight. He made headlines back in 2018 when he revealed he had lost almost 4st - precisely, 3st 8lbs - going from 18 stone down to 15, but how did he do it? Here's everything we know about the Hell's Kitchen star's weight loss story.

SEE: Gordon Ramsay receives heartbreaking news

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay announces shock diet change

Why did Gordon Ramsay lose weight?

In an interview with the Times, Gordon revealed that one of the catalysts in his decision to get fit and shed some weight was his wife, Tana Ramsay.

MORE: Gordon Ramsay unveils incredible unseen feature at £6m Cornwall home

Gordon and wife Tana Ramsay

"Tana was not impressed with the way I was," he said. "I was overweight, 18 stone. I didn't have a figure. I didn't feel that good."

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he added: "I look at the pictures and think, 'How did Tana stay around?' Because Tana has got better looking and more gorgeous. And there she is, getting in bed with a fat f**k."

RELATED: Gordon Ramsay shocks fans as he announces dietary change

He also revealed that he feared for his life, after his father passed away at the age of 53. So it was that Gordon decided to take stock and shape up.

Gordon after competing in an iron man triathlon in 2017

How did Gordon Ramsay lose weight?

Speaking on The Today Show, Gordon revealed his top tip: eating little and often.

"I'm very good at eating five times a day," he explained. "But small amounts as opposed to big breakfast, big lunch and big dinner. There's nothing worse than eating dinner at 5:30 and then having to get up and cook for three hours.

"I like to keep on my toes and eat small bits. Almost like in Hong Kong – four or five times a day, small bowls of food."

There's science behind Gordon's approach to eating, too. According to Jorge Cruise, author of The 3-Hour Diet, if you don't eat often enough, your body goes into "starvation protection" mode, which in turn, means your body will start to store fat, rather than burn it for energy. Cruise affirms that by eating every three hours, you are effectively resetting your metabolism so it stays high all day, and you burn fat all day.

Gordon also swears by drinking water to stave off his appetite: "Take a couple of glasses before you eat," he said. "It just stops you eating a third more. You feel better but eat less."

As for exercise, Gordon is a proponent of endurance training, as opposed to weight-lifting. He works out with his trainer Usher at his home gym three times a week, and uses cycling app Zwift while he's on the move. On Sundays, he cycles on the road for 75 miles.

"The more I train, the more normal I am, the more I feel that I'm still unchanged," he told the Daily Mail. "It's just another little reminder of who I really am."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.