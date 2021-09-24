Matt Lucas floors fans with dramatic weight loss – see photo, plus how he did it The Great British Bake Off star has made a big change

Matt Lucas previously took to Instagram with a photo alongside David Walliams, revealing he had lost an impressive amount of weight. His followers also noticed the difference, with several chiming in on the comments section, so how did the Great British Bake Off star do it?

How did Matt Lucas lose weight?

During an appearance on Lorraine, host Lorraine Kelly said: "How on earth though, have you been in lockdown and working on Bake Off and you've lost tonnes of weight?"

Matt replied: "I've lost some weight, I needed to take the edge off, because I put on a lot of weight in lockdown.

"I just had to do something about it," he added, to which Lorraine said: "Yes, just not eat as much and move around a wee bit more, that's kind of what you have to do."

Matt said: "I've still got a bit of a tum, I've got a little bit of a tum, I'm not a skinny Minnie."

Before that, he revealed he had gained weight, and that he intended on using exercise to shed some pounds.

"The one thing I need to do is get fitter," he said. "I have put on a little bit of weight, that's my next challenge to do a bit more exercise. I might have to make a game of it when I go out and exercise to stay out of people's way. I don't have a garden so I have to find a way to do that."

He might not have a garden, but he does have something else we reckon works in his favour: a live-in personal trainer.

"My housemate Jamie is a personal trainer extraordinaire," Matt said in an Instagram video.

Matt hasn't shared details about the exact exercise routine he has been following, but Jamie's website at The Positive Mind PT discusses a lifelong approach, with a particular focus on training the mind, and "achieving a mentally clear" state.

