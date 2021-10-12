BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker's weight struggles might surprise you

Strictly Come Dancing star Dan Walker recently revealed he had lost a third of a stone from training for the show before it had even begun, but the BBC Breakfast host hasn't always been on top of his weight.

Back in 2018, Dan, who also presents Football Focus, revealed that the early mornings required as a host on BBC Breakfast meant he had started to have two breakfasts a day, and had gained a few inches on his waistline.

Speaking to Waitrose Weekend magazine, Dan explained: "One of the issues involved with getting up at a daft time is food. Lots of people with early start experience have warned me about the extra meal issue.

"A double breakfast is required when you get up so early – one at stupid o'clock and another a more conventional hour. An extra meal a day over a long period of time means an extra few inches on the waist.

"I have already sent one suit to the charity shop because the trousers have become a little too restrictive for the TV."

The BBC journalist has partnered up with Nadiya Bychkova on Strictly

He went on: "My problem is that I struggle to function on an empty stomach. For the first six months, I ate a bowl of porridge at 5.30 every morning but now I have switched to religiously eating peanut butter on toast at the same time without fail.

"These early starts do strange things to you. If I end up doing this job for long, I worry I will be 25 stone and have a face like Skeletor."

Dan Walker shared this post to reveal his weight loss ahead of Strictly

Fast forward three years to now and Dan has clearly managed to take stock of his health, while his participation in Strictly Come Dancing has certainly worked in his favour.

In a post on his Instagram, Dan said: "Working on my new dancey posture with @sallynugenttv on the BBC Breakfast this morning. Also noticed that my trousers were a bit loosey goosey. Turns out I've lost a third of a stone already dancing with @nadiyabychkova!!"

