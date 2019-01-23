Declan Donnelly has had a very dramatic smile makeover – see the before and after Looking good, Dec!

Declan Donnelly has had an amazing start to the new year – he's back with his hosting partner and best pal Ant McPartlin, the new series of Britain's Got Talent has just kicked off AND the presenting pair won their eighteenth National Television Award on Tuesday night. Plus, it looks like Dec has celebrated the beginning of 2019 with a 'new year, new me' attitude just like the rest of us – since it looks like he's opted to get a brand new smile!

Dec appears to have had a toothy transformation

In a selfie posted to Ant and Dec's official account following their award win, Dec's gnashers look considerably different to his natural smile, which usually has a small gap. It's thought that the I'm A Celebrity presenter has chosen to have veneers, though he could have had a braces system such as Invisalign to get his pearly whites looking so perfect.

Actually, Dec has been paying more attention to his teeth gradually over the years. He has certainly had them whitened in the past, if you look back to his early-career photographs! We have to admit, Ant's smile is looking pretty perfect these days, too – perhaps the pair opted for the makeover to prepare for their big on-screen return.

Dec back in 1995!

While Ant and Dec couldn't attend the NTAs due to work commitments with BGT, the camera did cut live to them when they received their landmark award. Ant admitted he felt he couldn't accept the accolade due to his absence over the past year, saying: "This is a genuine shock, especially this year. I don't feel I can accept this award this year. The one reason we won the award this year is because of this guy [Dec]... his hard work, dedication, wit... he's the best mate there is out there. I love you man, well done." Big smiles all around, that's for sure!

