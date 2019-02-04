Join our #HelloToKindness panel – and have your say We'll be LIVE from Apple's HQ in London on Tuesday

Join HELLO! as we go LIVE from Apple's HQ in London on Tuesday 5 February at 8pm for an exclusive panel debate to discuss how you and your family can stay safe online – and we want to hear from YOU on what you want to know.

Hosted by our #HelloToKindness ambassador, Loose Women's Andrea McLean, the debate will cover everything from the importance of kindness to how to deal with online bullying, as well as the technical tools that can help keep you and your family safe online. Joining Andrea will be HELLO!'s royal editor Emily Nash who will discuss the way both the Duchess of Sussex and Duchess of Cambridge have been attacked online; Tessy Ojo, chief executive of The Diana Award, will give an insight into the anti-bullying work she does with the charity along with tips on how to cope with online abuse.

MORE: How you can join our #HelloToKindness campaign

For a real insight into what we can all do to stay safe online, tech expert David Phelan will be on hand with advice and Dr Dawn Harper reveals what a serious issue this is for people up and down the country, and will offer her expert knowledge on how to talk to your GP about any mental issues that have cropped up due to online abuse.

We want to hear from you with your questions on online abuse, bullying and kindness; whether it's a practical question on how to deal with it to deciding what crosses the line, to how HELLO! deals with this problem. Please send your questions to the HELLO! team via our email, digitalteam@hellomagazine.com and join us LIVE on Tuesday at 8pm on HelloToKindness.com.

READ: Kensington Palace is battling shocking online abuse aimed at Duchesses and their fans