Heavily pregnant Alex Jones shows off growing baby bump on last family outing Blooming beautiful!

The One Show presenter Alex Jones has enjoyed what may be her last family outing with her parents before her second child arrives. The heavily pregnant star showed off her burgeoning bump on Instagram as she posed with her mum and dad at the Isabella Plantation in Richmond Park. Alex, who looked blooming beautiful with her bump dressed in dungarees, wrote: "Could be our last outing before their new grandchild is born. FYI #isabellaplantation is stunning at this time of year if you're near London. The perfect place to picnic and clear the mind."

Alex enjoyed a fun-filled Easter weekend with her parents, and publicly thanked them for all their help and support with her two-year-old son Teddy, who she shares with husband Charlie Thomson. "Where would we be without them? #grandparents #superheroes," Alex captioned a photo of her mum and dad pushing Teddy's pram.

Alex showed off her burgeoning baby bump

Alex, 42, has revealed she is due very soon. At the beginning of the month, she shared a beautiful photo of herself cradling her baby bump and wrote: "It's the homeward stretch now before Mat leave kicks in. And due to the combo of a very dull day and me feeling pretty rubbish with a head cold, we decided that a bit of colour was needed tonight. Still finding outfits that work but aren't necessarily maternity wear. See where this little dress was from @hellomag and it's a bargain!"

MORE: These stylish Corrie stars show how to dress for a wedding

Loading the player...

The mother-of-one has spoken candidly about her fears of having another child, revealing on Guide Dogs podcast I See What You're Saying: "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent. Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'"

MORE: Why Duchess Kate returned to London with the children minus Prince William

She added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.