Jamie Oliver hits back: 'Don't believe all the headlines you read' The TV chef weighed in on Instagram

Just days after warning his followers about scaremongering in health news, Jamie Oliver has hit back at another misleading headline. Taking to Instagram Stories, the TV chef shared a photo of an article that claimed: "Eating more than one egg a day raises risk of heart attack or stroke, study claims." Jamie, 44, told his fans: "Nutritional research is complex… so don't believe all the headlines you read."

He went on to post various photos of delicious looking egg dishes, and explained: "Eggs are packed with nutrients. They do contain dietary cholesterol but this is different to blood cholesterol. A diet high in saturated fat raises levels of blood cholesterol which is linked to increased risk of heart disease. Eggs are not high in saturated fat, but what you eat with them could be."

Jamie shared a post debunking a misconception about eggs

Jamie's lesson in eggs comes a week after he shared another article claiming that having up to 25 cups of coffee a day is safe for the heart. The dad-of-five wrote, "Remember, there's more to the research than the headlines…" while adding a swipe up button to the NHS website's eating and drinking well section.

Jamie often campaigns for a healthier diet

For many years, Jamie has campaigned for a healthier diet, from helping to change the way school dinners are served to sharing healthy and affordable recipes – both in his cookbooks and on his website. In April 2018, Jamie launched a special campaign against junk food being advertised to children on TV.

The campaign, called #AdEnough, called for the government to introduce a 9pm watershed on junk food advertising on TV and to restrict the messages children are exposed to online and in the street. It had the backing of many of Jamie's celebrity friends and fellow parents, including Fearne Cotton, Richard Branson, Amanda Holden and Paloma Faith.

