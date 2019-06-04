Jamie Oliver warns of misleading health claim in newspaper This is what he had to say…

Jamie Oliver has warned his fans of the dangers of health claims in a new social media post on Instagram Stories. The celebrity chef shared an article from a newspapers which stated in the headline that said: "Up to 25 cups of coffee a day safe for heart health, study finds." Jamie pointed an arrow to the title and wrote: "This is NOT a recommendation to have 25 cups of coffee a day!" The sub title then read: "High consumption of coffee no worse for arteries than drinking less than a cup a day." The celebrity chef added a new arrow to this, and wrote: "Remember, there's more to the research than the headlines…" Jamie then had a swipe up button to the NHS website's eating and drinking well section.

Jamie Oliver hit back at a misleading health story to warn others

For many years, Jamie has campaigned for a healthier diet, from helping to change the way school dinners are served to sharing healthy and affordable recipes – both in his cookbooks and on his website. In April 2018, Jamie launched a special campaign against junk food being advertised to children on TV. The campaign, called #AdEnough, called for the government to introduce a 9pm watershed on junk food advertising on TV and to restrict the messages children are exposed to online and in the street. It had the backing of many of Jamie's celebrity friends and fellow parents, including Fearne Cotton, Richard Branson, Amanda Holden and Paloma Faith.

The celebrity chef started the #AdEnough campaign in April 2018

It's been a difficult time for Jamie and his family, following the devastating news that his restaurants had gone into administration. The celebrity chef has appointed KPMG as administrators to handle the insolvency process of his Jamie's Italian, Fifteen London and Barbecoa restaurants, leaving up to 1,300 jobs at risk.

The group had been looking for buyers in recent months, but a spokesperson confirmed last week that the restaurants were at the brink of collapse. "I am deeply saddened by this outcome and would like to thank all of the staff and our suppliers who have put their hearts and souls into this business for over a decade," Jamie said at the time. "I appreciate how difficult this is for everyone affected. I would also like to thank all the customers who have enjoyed and supported us over the last decade, it’s been a real pleasure serving you."

