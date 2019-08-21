Curtis Pritchard shows off dramatic transformation following Love Island success He looks great!

Curtis Pritchard has been enjoying some pampering post his Love Island experience – by getting a new teeth! The star, who placed fourth in the show alongside his partner, Maura Higgins, took to Instagram to reveal that he had visited a celebrity dentist for a teeth whitening. Dr Richard, who has previously treated Rita Ora, Megan McKenna and Tom Daley, posted a video of Curtis' transformation, where he says: "Just had these cleaned here! This man whitened them up, made me look fresh! Just a little top up so thank you very much!"

Curtis showed off his new teeth

He also shared a snap of himself posing with Dr Richard, writing: "Thank you to the king of smiles @dr_richard__." Maura adorably commented on the post with a love heart eye emoji. AJ's brother also recently revealed that he was going back into training after putting on two stone in the villa during the series. Chatting to The Sun, he said: "I gained around two stone. I enjoyed myself in the villa and I didn't exercise a lot. I liked to treat myself every now and again with food. I'm hoping to start training again soon. I find it good, physically and mentally. I need to sort my diet out, that's the main thing." He added that he will be turning to his older brother for healthy tips. "You can work out but if you don't have a meal plan with a decent diet you've got no chance," he noted. "Hopefully AJ will give me some tips on getting a six-pack back."

READ: Olivia Colman to play 'femme fatal' in an episode of The Simpsons

Curtis had his teeth whitened

Meanwhile, Maura has been enjoying life post-Love Island after she recently revealed that she would be joining This Morning to give viewers advice. She told the Mirror: "I’m getting flutters about joining This Morning. I can't believe it. It's beyond my wildest dreams. I've grown up watching Phillip, Holly, Eamonn, Ruth and the team. Mad to think I'm now part of that iconic family. Can't wait to crack on."

READ: Michelle Keegan looks incredible as she debuts brand new hair style