Olivia Newton-John bravely opens up about challenging year in new cancer update The Grease star is battling stage 4 cancer

Olivia Newton-John has bravely opened up about her challenging year as she continues to battle stage 4 cancer. The Grease star revealed that she broke her sacrum and had to learn to walk again, but despite the difficulties she has faced she is determined to remain positive. Talking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: "I just want everyone to know, I'm here, I'm doing great. I'm doing really well and I'm really healthy. It was a challenging year because I broke my sacrum and I had to learn to walk again and everything. But I am strong and I am back and I'm feeling good and loving every minute."

Olivia Newton-John has updated her fans on her health as she battles stage 4 cancer

The Australian actress shared the devastating news of her breast cancer diagnosis in November. The star overcame cancer five years ago after secretly battling the disease. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 - on the same weekend that her father passed away - and was given the all-clear after undergoing chemotherapy and a mastectomy. In 2013, the actress found out that she had cancer in her shoulder. Opening up about her most recent battle on Australian TV's Sunday Night, she said: "I'd be lying if I said I never [get scared]. There are moments, I'm human. If I allowed myself to go there, I could easily create that big fear. But my husband's always there, and he's there to support me. I believe I will win over it. That's my goal."

MORE: Gemma Atkinson divides opinion among her fans

The Australian star revealed her devastating diagnosis in November

Throughout her illness, Olivia has been supported by her family, adoring fans and showbiz friends. Recently, Hugh Jackman recorded a heartfelt message for the star during his The Man. The Music. The Show. Tour when he was on stage in Sydney. The X-Men actor took time out of his set at the Qudos Bank Arena to film the special message for Olivia. "Hi Olivia, it's Hugh, with 15,000 of your closest friends and family," he said as he filmed himself on stage using a mobile phone. He added: "Listen, you are the most amazing person, the most amazing mum, the most amazing ambassador, singer, and dancer. We just love you." Captioning the clip on Instagram, he said: "@therealonj you are the most incredible...!! We love you. HJ, Debs and 15 thousand of your closest friends."

READ: The title of Bond 25 has been revealed - get the details

Olivia responded to Hugh's heartwarming message, revealing that it brought tears to her eyes. The Grease star admitted she was touched by the "thoughtful" gesture and shared it on Instagram Stories. She captioned it: "Oh @realhughjackman you are so sweet and thoughtful this made me cry! Say hello to my heart home! Thank you to you and your gorgeous Ozzie audience! Love and light back to you and @deborra_lee!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.