Linda Lusardi reveals the simple diet secret that gives her THAT bikini body Doesn't she look amazing?

Like a fine wine, some people simply get better with age - and former glamour model Linda Lusardi is one of them. The 80s icon was a Page 3 girl back in the day and looks just as stunning now as she did when she was in her early twenties. On Wednesday, the brunette beauty appeared on the Lorraine show with Christine Lampard and revealed she recently donned one of her most iconic looks - her glittery sparkly bikini, 30 years after she wore it, for Best magazine. "I was quite shocked actually that anyone was interested. I’m a bit of hoarder. They sent me a few shots and they said can you recreate any of these, I thought, 'I wonder if I've still got that?' I went up into the loft and opened a bag… it looked like nothing, a hanky. I said, 'I will never get in that again!' But she did, and looked better than ever.

Linda revealed all on Lorraine

The north London-born beauty told viewers her best diet secret - not eating for 12 hours, which she achieves by not eating for two hours before she goes to bed, and eating breakfast later. "The tricks I always do, is I use a smaller dinner plate; drink lots and lots of water and try not to eat for 12 hours a day. I know that sounds 'What?' But you go to bed, you sleep for eight hours, just do two hours either end. Don’t have your breakfast until 11 in the morning, if you go to bed at 10pm then you've done your 12 hours. So give your body a chance to be completely clear of food for half the day," she said.

Speaking about accepting her body, the mother-of-two said: "I feel quite confident. There’s one good thing that comes with age, that you don’t care as much. Women always put themselves down and worry what other people think all the time... But as you get older, I don’t care. I'm going to do what I want for the rest of my life, I’m not going to be here for much longer. All women do when they look in the mirror is look at their faults... But nobody cares, as you get older you realise nobody cares… Just go out and be you! Be the best you, you can be."

Linda - who is married to former Brookside actor Sam Kane - gave praise to Lorraine, who shared a holiday snap of her wearing a bikini earlier this week. "Look at Lorraine, she’s giving me a run for my money. Isn't that amazing… why not? You've only got one body, you are only here once. Stop worrying all the time." We couldn't agree more!