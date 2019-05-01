Jennifer Garner praised as she opens up about mental health This is what she had to say

Since Jennifer Garner opened an Instagram account, the Hollywood star has been delighting fans with snippets of her family life, hilarious April Fool's pranks and behind-the-scenes photos on set with her A list friends. But Jennifer also uses her platform to promote charities close to her heart, and talk about important issues that affect everyone. Most recently, the mother-of-three addressed the topic of mental health, by sharing a picture of a head which had the words: "You spend most of your life inside your head. Make it a nice place to be." Jennifer captioned the image, writing: "I think I can. I think I can, I think I can."

Fans adored the encouraging message, with one writing: "This is exactly what I needed to hear today," while another wrote: "Love you. You inspire so many, including me. Thank you." Jennifer also took the time to respond to some of her followers. One told her: "You're so right, I'll do my best, but I kind of get lost in there. It's very crowded." The actress sent a series of emojis, including a red love heart to show her support.

Jennifer hit headlines on Wednesday as it was announced that she would star in musical Fantasy Camp. The upcoming comedy follows Jennifer's character Julie as she attends a reunion of Camp Footlights, her childhood theatre camp, where she gets the chance to challenge her fears and finally take to the stage. She also recently shut down any hopes that there would be a 13 Going on 30 sequel to mark its fifteenth anniversary this year. During a recent appearance on Good Morning America, Jennifer addressed the query by joking: "What, like 15 going on 50? Let's simmer down and then let's leave well enough alone."

While the actress wasn't too enthusiastic about the idea, that's not to say that she didn't have a fabulous time on set, with the cast being her favourite part of it. On working with her co-star Judy Greer, she said: "Working with Judy, we had so much fun together. She was my frenemy [in the movie] and we're still really good friends." To mark the fifteenth anniversary at the end of April, Jennifer wrote a lengthy Instagram post about her time filming on the show, and how she felt "so lucky to have had the experience of making this joyful movie."

