Catherine Tyldesley's husband Tom Pitfield has revealed that he spent time in the hospital while on holiday with his family, and that his son also faced doctor visits after falling ill. The fitness trainer shared a snap of his silhouette on the beach to Instagram, and in the caption explained that his family holiday got off to a rocky start due to illness.

The father-of-one explained: "It’s been quite the week. A 27-hour delay to start the holiday followed by the hospital for me and numerous visits to the Dr for Alf. Thank you so much @auntiecath17 for looking after us, always scary in a foreign country. Couple of days left to reclaim a holiday. It’s amazing what sand in between your toes and sun on your face can do for recovery."

Tom shared the news on Instagram

Fans were quick to send their well wishes. One replied: "Please you are all OK," while another added: "Oh my goodness. Hope you are all OK. Sending love." Although Catherine didn't directly address her four-year-old son's health scare on social media, she did upload a sweet snap of herself cradling little Alfie and attached a heart-warming message about the youngster, about just how much she loves him.

Catherine shared a sweet tribute to her son

The 36-year-old wrote: "A moment of pure gratitude. From the moment they placed you upon my chest, and you looked up at me with your beautiful big eyes. You had me. I love you. I love the bones of you. The smell of you. I could lose myself in that sweet smell for days. When you laugh my heart feels fit to burst. When you sing with me my soul shines brighter than you could imagine. When you cry my heart bleeds. When you’re poorly I am consumed by you- nothing else matters. Not a single thing.

"You, my son are the greatest blessing to me and all around you. You light up this world with your kind heart and your awesome, hilarious sense of humour. I’ve got you baby boy. Always. Thank you for understanding me. Thank you for supporting me. Our souls are so connected. My best friend. What an honour is motherhood. What power."

