Victoria Beckham's turmeric shot - what is it and what are the health benefits? The star leads a super healthy lifestyle

Turmeric is the buzz word in health right now – everyone seems to be taking it as part of their morning routine and now style queen Victoria Beckham is a fan. The mum-of-four shared a snap of her turmeric shot on her Instagram Stories, writing: "It's good for me right?" The bottle in question is the Turmeric Shot by Los Angeles health food store Erewhon. It contains 100% pure organic Hawaiian turmeric and is said to hold 'powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties'. Aha, now we know why it's so popular. VB is clearly on a health kick right now as she also posted photos of herself visiting her dermatologist Dr Lancerr and getting an oxygen facial.

We want to know more about the health benefits of these turmeric shots, which are all the rage right now. Healthline.com reveals turmeric has been used in India for thousands of years as a medicinal spice and contains the active ingredient curcumin, which holds the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties – and seeing as inflammation contributes to many illnesses, it's a highly beneficial natural medicine.

Photo credit: Instagram / Victoria Beckham

Other benefits of turmeric include boosting brain function and reducing the risk of brain diseases, lowering the risk of heart disease, helping to prevent cancer and treating arthritis. It's also effective in treating depression and delaying ageing. Sounds amazing!

So where can we buy this turmeric shot? Victoria's Erewhon drink doesn't seem to be available in the UK but there are several similar products. Both Waitrose and Holland & Barrett sell turmeric drinks, while Dr Detox sells a pack of 12.

If you're after more lifestyle tips from the super healthy VB, her morning routine is pretty inspiring. The fashion designer starts her day with a workout in her home gym (the dream) then drinks apple cider vinegar and enjoys a breakfast which includes green smoothies, homemade cereals, or scrambled eggs with smoked salmon.

