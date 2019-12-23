Harry Potter star Timothy Spall talks about his weight loss transformation

Harry Potter actor Timothy Spall has wowed fans in recent months with his weight loss transformation. The 62-year-old star has completely changed his physique and recently spoke of his new appearance. Speaking to the Radio Times, Timothy said: "I wanted to change my lifestyle and lose weight. And it’s done what I’d always hoped it might. As a character actor, it’s put me in a position where I’m not hobbled by being a certain shape. I’m no longer that avuncular round bloke. It does feel liberating on many levels.” Timothy looks fantastic and his decision to change his lifestyle is so inspiring.

The actor - who played Peter Pettigrew in the popular film franchise – also appeared on Lorraine earlier in the year and opened up about his weight loss. Asked if the change was down to an overhaul in lifestyle, the star replied: "I did really. If I was going to write a diet book, it would be two pages. The first one is, food and booze is lovely and exercise is horrible. Right, turn over the page, if you eat too much and drink too much, you put on weight. If you eat about the right amount, you don't. And that's it really!"

The dad-of-three previously explained that his transformation was also down to some exercise. "Lots of walking and watching what I put in my gob," he told Event magazine last year. "It’s the scoff less diet. Simple science says that if you eat more than you burn, you put on weight. If you eat less, it comes off. But keeping it off isn’t easy. You have to be vigilant."

However, cutting down alcohol is also key. "Booze is riddled with sugar and it doesn't fill you up," he added. "If you have a bottle of wine with your dinner, it's like having two dinners."