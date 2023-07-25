The Sixth Commandment viewers issue same demand over BBC's true-crime drama

The Sixth Commandment aired its penultimate episode on Monday night and viewers have been taking to Twitter to make the same demand.

The four-part drama, which is based on true events, tells the story of how two respected members of the Maids Moreton community in Buckinghamshire, Peter Farquhar and Ann Moore-Martin, unknowingly welcomed a predator into their lives with grave consequences.

WATCH: Timothy Spall and Anne Reid star in The Sixth Commandment

Taking to Twitter, viewers demanded that writer Sarah Phelps and the entire cast should receive awards for their work on the series.

One person wrote: "#TheSixthCommandment is astounding TV. Even though we know how this horror ends, it's riveting in every way. Bring on the awards for @PhelpsieSarah and all!" while another added: "What a harrowing brutal story #TheSixthCommandment is but wow those actors should win all the awards. So moving and sad."

© Amanda Searle Timothy Spall plays Peter Farquhar in The Sixth Commandment

A third person commented: "#TheSixthCommandment by @PhelpsieSarah: Psychological thriller, police procedural and courtroom drama all rolled into one… but above all, an incredibly moving and powerful human story. Stunning drama based on true-life tragedy with amazing cast. Give it ALL the awards."

Viewers were particularly moved by Timothy Spall's portrayal of Peter Farquhar, a retired university lecturer who was murdered by Ben Field, a charming student who duped Peter into a fake relationship.

© BBC Anne Reid as Ann Moore-Martin and Annabel Scholey as Ann-Marie Blake in The Sixth Commandment

One person wrote: "Give #TimothySpall all the awards for his performance in #TheSixthCommandment now. All I can say is Wow! Totally heartbreaking story," while another added: "#TheSixthCommandment - chilling, heartbreaking and completely engrossing. Give #TimothySpall all the awards now!"

What is The Sixth Commandment about?

The series dramatises one of the most complex and confounding criminal cases in recent memory, which began when retired teacher Peter Farquhar (Timothy Spall) crossed paths with charming student Ben Field (Éanna Hardwicke).

© Amanda Searle Éanna Hardwicke plays Ben Field in the drama

The synopsis continues: "It also focuses on how suspicions around Field's relationship with Ann Moore-Martin (Anne Reid), Peter's deeply religious neighbour, unlocked a series of chilling revelations."

The drama delves into the ways in which Field, who was a churchwarden, manipulated Peter and Ann and captures "the extreme gaslighting, the gripping police investigation and the high-profile trial".

© Amanda Searle Viewers called for the cast to win awards for their performances

"While poignantly highlighting the devastating effect of isolation and loneliness, as Field closed in on them, it also celebrates both Peter and Ann's lives as cherished mentors, much loved relatives and adored friends."

Speaking about writing the drama, Sarah Phelps explained why the victims' stories were the most important element. "One thing I didn't want to do was to glamorise the killer," she said. "A lot of TV programmes give you the sense that you're falling under the spell of the killer, who’s incredibly intelligent, with some grand plan, but I wanted to understand and honour the victims, to give them life and dignity. They were more than just Ben Field’s victims.

© Amanda Searle The drama concludes on Tuesday night

"That backstory was really important for me. Peter and Ann led full, vibrant, intelligent, educated, lives full of curiosity with families, friends, social lives, their love of poetry and theatre and their devout faiths."

All four episodes of The Sixth Commandment are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. The final episode airs on Tuesday 25 July on BBC One at 9pm.