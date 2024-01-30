Strictly star reveals stressful night as son rushed to hospital after losing 'ton of blood'

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Greg Rutherford has revealed that he had to rush his son to hospital after a horror accident at his family home in Bedfordshire.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Olympian, who is currently competing on Dancing on Ice, shared: "Not exactly how I expected to spend my evening… Warning next slide shows a cut." Greg then shared a snap of his son, Rexy's head with a deep cut while the six-year-old's hair was covered in blood. HELLO! has decided not to share the photo.

Explaining what happened, the father-of-three shared: "Young Rexy took on the door frame and lost… a ton of blood and some tears later we're in A&E hoping his new head mouth can be closed soon."

In a follow-up snap, the star revealed that following a trip to A&E, Rexy was doing much better, with the pair posing together in the family kitchen. "One minute I'm stressing about a silly ice dance, the next mopping up blood and taking young Rexy to hospital. Perspective is key…

"Ps he was SO brave. The wonderful staff and Milton Keynes hospital glued his head back and we were on our way, Rexy hardly flinched. Love the NHS."

Rexy appeared to be well on the mend in a post shared by Greg on Tuesday, as the youngster had a day off school following his ordeal. In the photo, Rexy and Greg were seen together on the sofa, alongside the star's daughter, Daphne.

Greg won a gold medal in 2012 Olympics and following his bronze medal in the 2016 Olympics, the star made an appearance on Strictly Come Dancing where he performed with Natalie Lowe. The pair performed admirably on the show, but was ultimately eliminated in the show's Blackpool special.

More recently, the 37-year-old has been appearing on the latest series of Dancing on Ice, and following three weeks, he's still competing alongside professional partner Vanessa James.

Greg isn't the only former Strictly star who needed a last-minute hospital dash as earlier in the month, Will Mellor, who competed in 2022, had to undergo an emergency eye operation after his eyesight deteriorated "rapidly".

"Today is a big day for me. I'm at OCL VISION, and I'm about to go in for lens replacement surgery," the Line of Duty star shared. "I've had bad eyes all my life, but since I hit 40 my eyes just deteriorated rapidly and now I need glasses for more or less everything."

Revealing what he was expecting, he added: "I looked at laser eye surgery, but I can't have laser because I have one short-sighted and one long-sighted eye, and that would mean they could only correct one or the other, so I'd still need glasses for reading or for long distance, whereas lens replacement, if all goes well, then I'll never need glasses again.

"So how amazing is that? I'm a bit nervous because it's my eyes, but I'm about to go in for surgery so I'll let you know how I get on. I'll see you in a bit."

After his surgery, Will filled in his fans about how the procedure went. "I've just come out of surgery looking very sexy as you can see. Unbelievable," he joked.

"I mean both eyes took about twenty minutes in total to do both eyes if that. Not much pain at all, a bit of pressure on the eye like a bit of a headache on the eye but that was it. Unbelievable. Dr Romesh is a genius. A bit blurry, but I'll keep you posted".